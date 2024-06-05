Kevin Durant Beefs with Fan Trying to Underplay Jaylen Brown’s Struggles by Pointing Out $300 M Contract

If the NBA playoffs this year were missing anything, it was Kevin Durant battling it out with NBA fans on X. But seems like KD is back. In this instance, KD was seen shielding his former Eastern Conference rival, Jaylen Brown from undue criticism from a fan. In a recent interview, Brown expressed that he is used to the disrespect thrown at him regularly and doesn’t let it bother him anymore.

In response to Brown’s comments, a fan questioned the narrative of the Celtics two-way guard being disrespected in any way. The fan named Josh Eberley pointed out that Brown just signed a five-year,$300 million supermax deal with the Celtics in the 2023 offseason, the richest contract in NBA history.

Eberley implied that the Celtics star’s work has been amply honored. And Brown needs to widen his perspective before playing the victim card.

“Imagine getting the richest deal in NBA history, literally having $300 million dollars coming your way and still feeling like you haven’t got credit or respect lol…The NBA player perspective is a fish bowl reality,” Eberley tweeted.

Imagine getting the richest deal in NBA history, literally having $300 million dollars coming your way and still feeling like you haven’t got credit or respect lol. https://t.co/ZrbqDUyOJ1 — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) June 5, 2024

As someone who deals with immense pressure from fans despite winning two championships, Durant countered the fan’s comment by writing “u wouldn’t understand brother”. KD called out the NBA fan for being unable to comprehend the relentless pressure faced by top-flight NBA stars on a daily basis.

Kevin Durant comes in support of NBA colleague Jaylen Brown pic.twitter.com/wUYZhSpJi8 — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) June 5, 2024

Meanwhile, a commenter who caught a whiff of KD’s response flamed him for being out of touch.

The X user wrote, “How could we? We only work 9-5 jobs making a year what y’all make a night. Us peasants just don’t understand the hard life of royalty. Keep fighting the good fight, KD.”

Durant took a sarcastic approach while responding to this comment and wrote, “Awwww, i’m praying for you.”

Another reply from KD pic.twitter.com/8T7IMhAUPq — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) June 5, 2024

Later, like he does on many occasions, KD deleted his replies after revaluating the optics of what he had said. But a lot of people had already seen the back-and-forth with fans.

At any rate, is Jaylen Brown’s gripe justified? He has definitely received some unfair coverage in recent times.

Stephen A. Smith disregarded Jaylen Brown’s marketability

After Celtics’ Game 2 win over the Pacers in the Conference Finals, Stephen A. Smith revealed that an NBA source has said to him that despite his hooping heroics, Brown doesn’t see the limelight often because he has a big ego. On First Take, SAS argued that because of his attitude, the clutch performer has not found the desired marketability.

He quoted the NBA source, saying,

“I wanted to read to y’all what an NBA source just sent me [about Jaylen Brown]. He said, ‘Jaylen Brown, it’s not so much that he’s underrated, it’s that he’s just not liked because of his I-am-better-than-you attitude. He knows it. It’s the same reason he is not as marketable as he should be.”

These comments invited instant criticism. When asked to name the source, the ‘First Take’ host refused to do so, which put his credibility in doubt.

However, all this might have prompted KD to stand up for Brown and relate to his comments.