mobile app bar

“Kevin Durant Can Use Some Fresh Air”: Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce Clash on ‘KD to OKC’ Take

Satagni Sikder
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Kevin Durant (L) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (R)

Kevin Durant (L) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (R)
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns are headed for yet another wasted season as they struggle to stay afloat for a play-in spot in the Western Conference. Their 22-21 record definitely proves that the ‘Championship or bust’ trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal has failed miserably. So Paul Pierce wants Durant to pull the plug on his Phoenix experiment and seek some fresh air in Oklahoma.

KD can use some fresh air outta Phoenix,” Pierce declared on KG Certified. “You find a way, you can package Chet [Holmgren] up…bring [KD] back to OKCyou throw Chet in there…some first-round picks, some cats off the bench.”

However, Kevin Garnett wasn’t a fan of the move straight away. “That ain’t the way they [OKC] built though P…[the KD move] changes their whole dynamic, bro.”

KG feared that a shake up of the roster to add Durant might mess up the winning formula that has kept OKC on a roll. They are currently the first seed in the stacked West. So there seems to be no reason to sabotage their tandem for some wild hope of more firepower.

However, Pierce insisted that a KD move could really make the Thunder a title favorite. The 2008 NBA Finals MVP explained that Durant doesn’t require major changes in a team as someone like LeBron James demands. So he would be a nice fit beside SGA, somewhat tapping into that Golden State Warriors dynamic of 2016-17.

Additionally, he also pointed out that this would be a nice reunion for the veteran superstar with the team that drafted him, taking his career to a full circle.

But KG was still not convinced, and for obvious reasons. KD has been changing teams in search for a Championship since 2019 with little to no success. Garnett doesn’t want Oklahoma to end up as one of KD’s failed experiments, like Brooklyn and Phoenix.

The Thunder gathered some much needed postseason experience last year during their trip to the Conference Semifinals. So KG would much rather let the team get there organically instead of moving around heavy furniture.

However, KD will have reasons to take Pierce’s side.

KD loved his stint with the Thunder

During an interview last year, Kevin Durant claimed that he had the most fun in his career playing for the Thunder. “We were all young. We all came consecutive years, me , Russ [Westbrook], James [Harden], Serge [Ibaka] and then we just kept building from there. That probably is the most fun I had in the league,” KD told Sports Illustrated.

So it wouldn’t be surprising if he would prefer a trade to OKC in the dusk of his career. As Pierce said on KG Certified, the 36-year-old would bring some much-needed veteran leadership and Championship pedigree in the Thunder locker room.

OKC certainly has enough draft resources and depth to entice Phoenix into a trade. But the real question is whether they will be interested in an ageing superstar like KD, who has displayed a lack of enthusiasm to adjust to the team’s needs in the past.

About the author

Satagni Sikder

Satagni Sikder

instagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Satagni Sikder, the Lead NBA Editor at The SportsRush, has written over 600 articles on basketball for different websites. His pieces have struck a chord not just with the readers but the stars as well. Shaquille O’Neal, no less, had shared one of his articles on Instagram. A Mavericks fan, Satagni’s love for the Dallas side began when Dirk Nowitzki led them to the title in 2011. Luka Doncic’s entry into the league and his insane game-ending buzzer-beater against the Clippers in the Orlando bubble ensured he is hitched for life. Satagni, who holds a Master's degree in English, writes analytical pieces, breaking down contracts, trade rumors, and player endorsement deals. In 2022, he extensively covered WNBA star Brittney Griner's exile in a Russian penal colony. One of the first to cover Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant chain, his article is cited in its Wikipedia page. In his free time, he watches political documentaries and debates.

Share this article

Don’t miss these