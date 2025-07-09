Kevin Durant Credits Neighborhood Friends for Building Confidence in His Basketball Ability Long Before NBA Success

Mar 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) brings the ball up as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends him in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant didn’t need scouts or coaches to tell him he was good; his neighborhood friends did that first. Long before NBA stardom, it was the kids on his block constantly asking him to come play that gave him the first real boost of confidence.

Long before he was a two-time NBA champion or league MVP, Durant was just a young boy in Prince George’s County, Maryland, trying to earn validation from the people closest to him and his friends.

During an appearance on Mind The Game Podcast, Durant said he didn’t know it at the time, but the people around him saw what he was capable of. Friends consistently came to get him to play.

“My friends start to knock on my door, ‘Can KD come play today?’ Like, that’s how I started to feel confident in myself,” KD said.

That constant invite was all the encouragement he needed. He knew how kids could be. If you weren’t good enough, they’d let you know, or worse, stop inviting you altogether. Durant’s confidence began building quietly, long before any official recognition came. The nod from his community was enough.

KD said, “Everybody around me kind of understood what this was before me. So, I started to become more enlightened and open my eyes to what this is. As I’m 10, 11, 12, 13…I just hit the ground running.”

While the support from his neighborhood helped build his confidence, KD feels grateful that there was a place in his neighborhood where he could work on his talent. He said, “I was just grateful to have a rec center in my neighborhood that provided a space for the kids.”

The rec center didn’t just help him become a better player; KD also found some of his best friends while playing and just hanging out there.

KD briefly reflected on how his life turned out because of the rec center and his community. He said, “Most of the people I’ve met come from hooping. I travel this world because of that. So, everything just stems back to that.”

Durant knows he didn’t make it to the league alone. He credits his confidence and early growth to a group of friends who saw his greatness before he did.