“If Kevin Garnett Isn’t MVP, I’m Leaving The NBA”: When LeBron James ‘Threatened’ To Retire in 2004

LeBron James is quite easily the greatest NBA player of the 21st century. The man has won almost every award available to him and is a certified Hall of Famer. That being said, back in 2004, James was still at the beginning of his career and was certainly not the best player in the league.

So, who did hold the crown prior to the reign of King James? Well, according to LeBron himself, Kevin Garnett was the top player in the league. To the point where the four-time champion threatened to quit the NBA if the Big Ticket did not win the MVP that year.

LeBron James claimed he would quit the league if Kevin Garnett was not awarded the MVP in 2004

There can be no denying that Kevin Garnett is one of the greatest big men in NBA history. The 6’11 forward was a menace who terrified opponents for 21 seasons.

2003-2004, was a particularly exceptional year for the Big Ticket. He won the MVP, averaging 24 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks per game on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

That same season was the one when the NBA was introduced to LeBron James. It was also the season they could have lost him. After all, The King jokingly threatened to quit the league if Garnett didn’t win the MVP, proclaiming him the best player in the NBA.

“KG, the Big Ticket. Unanimous MVP. If he don’t get it this year…I’m leaving! Ain’t no second season for me. You feel me? If he don’t get it this year!”

Fortunately for the NBA and for basketball, KG won the award. LeBron stayed and would be forced to deal with Garnett who made the move to the East three years later and terrorized him with the Boston Celtics.

Kevin Garnett on the Boston Celtics was a huge problem for King James

Following his MVP year, Kevin Garnett spent another three seasons with the Timberwolves before making the move to Boston. on the Celtics, KG, alongside Paul Pierce and Ray Allen formed a big three that terrorized the Eastern Conference. In particular, Garnett and the Celtics targeted LeBron James, proving to be a bane to The King’s reign on several occasions.

It really was a lot for LeBron. To the point where the Big Ticket believes he “broke” James and forced him to leave Cleveland for Miami. Talk about confidence.

