“Kevin Durant is over Stephen Curry”: Kendrick Perkins goes against Twitter wave ahead of Warriors’ beatdown of Nets, instantly regrets his 2021-22 MVP ladder

It looks like the MVP race of 2021-22 is going to be very tight and two former teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are leading it from the front.

Kevin Durant always stays up in the MVP race wherever he has played. Since the 2014 MVP came to Brooklyn, MVP chants have increased as he was the sole carrier of the team which almost defeated last season’s champion, Milwaukee Bucks, in the conference semifinals.

The “Slim Reaper” carried that form this season and is averaging 28.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 5 assists. He is shooting his way to the MVP race again, going 56.7% from the field and 41.7% from the 3-point line.

But he is not running away in the MVP race. His former teammate Stephen Curry who helped him lift 2 of his titles is having a tremendous season as well. The two time MVP is averaging 28.7 points 6.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.7 steals a game.

While both 33-year olds are showing the same fire to perform every night, their teams have been performing a little differently. The nets are 10-5 in the East whereas Warriors are 12-2 and sitting at the top of ever so competent West. Curry even has a much bigger impact on his team with an absurd plus-minus of 13.9 and a Net rating of 19. Whereas KD has a plus-minus of 3.7 and a Net rating of 5.1.

Kendrick Perkins says KD is ahead of Steph in the MVP race, Twitter disagrees

Both offensive juggernauts faced each other in last night’s game. Curry came out on top of KD. He torched up the Nets and stuffed the sheet with 37 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and even blocked a shot. He dropped 9 threes without even going close to the 3-point line.

But ESPN analyst and Kevin Durant’s former teammate Kendrick Prekins kept KD ahead of Steph just before the game.

While Chef stole MVP chants from KD in his own house, KP’s MVP candidate came up short on the big night scoring just 19 points of 6/19 shooting. Nets lost the game 99-117.

Twitter gave Perk and Curry their respective dues.

Kendrick Perkins really just said a warriors team with Curry, Thompson, Green, Igoudala, Looney, Porter, and Bjelica lacks experience…how does ESPN pay this bum for his opinions 😭 — champagne matty (@champagneburner) November 11, 2021

Steph Curry just went into Brooklyn and SMACKED James Harden AND Kevin Durant. Best player in the world. — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) November 17, 2021

This year’s MVP race is going to be one closest with nobody among Curry, KD, Jokic, Paul George, DeMar DeRozan, and a few others are looking like they are going to take the foot off the gas.