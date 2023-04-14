Kevin Durant fan Hakimi Shows Michael Jordan Could Have Potentially Saved $168 Million From Ex-Wife Juanita Vanoy

Athlete marriages, like any other marriage, can go two ways. They can either end immensely successful like Stephen Curry and Aisha or end up in nasty divorce like Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie.

When they do end up in divorce, the money factor only adds to the entire debacle. Usually, the athletes end up paying millions of dollars to their better half. If they are wildly successful and have signed no prenuptial, the settlement can even reach hundreds of millions like in the case of Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy.

But it seems Hakimi has found another way to handle a messy divorce. The PSG star, who enjoyed watching Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn earlier this season, has come under fire after a 24-year-old woman alleged he had s*xually assaulted her at his home.

After the news of this allegation was revealed, Spanish actress Hiba Abouk, Hakimi’s wife, filed for divorce. However, in a surprising turn of events, she found out that Hakimi practically owns nothing.

Hiba Abouk set to get nothing from Hakimi after divorce

Following the grave allegations against the Morroccon footballer, Hiba Abouk filed for divorce. Her reasons are commendable. She wants to do nothing with a man who has been accused of something so horrible. In light of the former indictment, Hiba also reportedly requested half of Hakimi’s property after the divorce.

But the court revealed Hakimi owns nothing. Surprisingly, most of the property belonging to the 24-year-old technically belongs to his mother. Furthermore, of his €1.08 million per month salary, the right back deposited 80% in his mother’s account.

His decision to send the money to his mother has protected him from what could have been an extremely costly divorce. Moreover, Hiba is a fairly successful actress and isn’t in dire need of finances to protect her lifestyle.

The allegations against Hakimi are certainly serious. In no way do we support or condone his actions. If proven, these allegations will also likely end his promising career.

But that being said, his decision to let his mother own everything has saved his family from a hefty loss of millions of dollars. It is likely that if all of it had been in his name, Hiba, despite her own wealth, would have earned at least a few million euros.

Michael Jordan paid Juanita Vanoy $168 million

When Michael Jordan went through his divorce, though not even close to this messy and problematic, was shocking. Jordan ended up paying Vanoy $168 million in settlements. It is still one of the costliest divorce settlements for an athlete.

If Jordan had followed the Hakimi route and named all of his property and given 80% of his salary to his mother Deloris, he could have saved much of the amount. Though, unlike Hiba, Juanita wasn’t a famous actress, and the court would have likely offered her a decent settlement. But it would likely not have been near the actual settlement cost.