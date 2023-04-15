“Female System Can’t Hurt My Friends”: Inspired by Achraf Hakimi, Andrew Tate Gifts ‘$150K’ Porsche to Friend Who Was Left Homeless Post-Divorce

Renowned player Achraf Hakimi motivated former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate to gift his pal a present costing over $100,000 in luxuries. The star of the French club Paris Saint-Germain is having difficulty coping with personal issues. The 24-year-old’s wife, Hiba Abouk, filed for divorce after he was charged with r*pe. According to reports, Hakimi’s wife requested a divorce and sought half of his assets. However, the court ruled in Hakimi’s favor, stating that he had no property of his own because all of his assets were registered in his mother’s name.

Many individuals have commended his legal tactics, including Andrew Tate, who lauded Hakimi for his deft method. The outspoken celebrity has now assisted his divorce-affected pal.

Inspired by Achraf Hakimi, Andrew Tate, helps his friend

The former professional kickboxer frequently expressed unpopular opinions on women. He had already experienced various backlashes as a result. His most recent tweet might as well start an argument. Tate’s approach has, nevertheless, helped his pal.

The controversial social media personality recently revealed in a tweet that he had given his pal a Porsche automobile worth over $100,000. He went on to say that the acquaintance had experienced a divorce. He ultimately lost his home and was forced to sell his automobile.

Oldest friend of @TateTheTalisman Worked hard for 10 yrs, his wife divorced, took the house and he had to sell his BMW Met last month for first time in years, he was catching ubers So I grabbed him a 150k Porsche Used but instantly available Female system can’t hurt my… pic.twitter.com/FRZWRbTw1E — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) April 15, 2023

Therefore, following his admiration for Hakimi, Tate decided to gift him a car. “Oldest friend of @TateTheTalisman Worked hard for 10 yrs, his wife divorced, took the house and he had to sell his BMW Met last month for first time in years, he was catching ubers So I grabbed him a 150k Porsche Used but instantly available Female system can’t hurt my friends,” Tate wrote.

Tate’s action may have pleased his friends and some admirers, but many people may find his remarks in the caption offensive. Tate, also known as “Cobra,” has always been this way. He still expresses his blunt opinions on social media despite receiving a lot of backlash.

UFC stars hail Hakimi

Interestingly, it was not only Andrew Tate who was impressed by the Moroccan footballer. UFC champion Israel Adesanya and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou also lauded Achraf Hakimi on social media.

The UFC superstar Israel Adesanya, after noticing news about Hakimi, reacted on Twitter. Adesanya reposted the story and wrote a heart and a pawn emoji on his official Twitter account.

Master class ♟️

The one and only @AchrafHakimi 👌 https://t.co/2TNivZdHbN — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 14, 2023

Meanwhile, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou also reposted the story. He wrote in the caption, “Master class The one and only @AchrafHakimi,” while tagging the football star.

What are your thoughts on UFC stars’ reaction to Achraf Hakimi’s move? What do you guys think about Andrew Tate’s recent tweet about his friend?