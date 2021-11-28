“Kevin Durant had no help tonight! The Nets have gone from a Big 3 to a Big 1!”: NBA Analyst Skip Bayless mocks James Harden as Chris Paul and the Suns win in Brooklyn, extend win-streak to 16

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless takes a dig at James Harden, complains about the lack of support for Kevin Durant with the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets lost their 6th game of the season tonight. Hosting a red-hot Suns team, Kevin Durant and co. could not contain Devin Booker and his squad. This puts KD and the Nets on a 14-6 record for the first 20 games. On the other hand, the Suns improve to the league’s 2nd best record at 17-3.

KD recorded a game-high 39 points. He also had 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals, and a block to go along with it. On the other hand, the rest of the team struggled to get going. James Harden recorded his 4th triple-double of the season, with 12 points, 13 rebounds, and 14 assists. While Harden got the stats, he failed to provide the scoring when Durant failed to score. Skip Bayless talked about the same and called out James.

“Brooklyn Nets went from a Big 3 to a Big 1!”: Skip Bayless talks about the lack of help Kevin Durant has

The Brooklyn Nets have lost all of their 6 games against top teams in the NBA. Their loss tonight just highlighted all the shortcomings the Nets have had so far. Skip Bayless took it to his Twitter to talk about the lack of help Kevin Durant had.

Kevin Durant goes for 39/9/7 with 4 steals but gets virtually no help from Harden (0-6 from three) as Suns move to 16-3 with a significant win at Brooklyn. Nets have gone from a Big 3 to a Big 1. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 28, 2021

Kevin Durant played the entire second half, yet he couldn’t see his team over the finish line. Towards the end, the fatigue was very clearly visible, and Durant was missing shots that he could make in his sleep.

Hopefully, Steve Nash and the Nets decide a better game-plan, something that doesn’t burn out Kevin Durant. We’ll have to wait and see what the team does, when they host the Knicks on 30th.