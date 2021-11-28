“Alex Caruso is making LeBron James and Rob Pelinka pay for their sins”: NBA Twitter takes a dig at the Lakers front office following The Carushow’s poster dunk on P.J. Tucker

Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso posterizes P.J. Tucker. Lakers fans on Twitter request The Carushow to return to the Staples Center.

The Chicago Bulls face the Miami Heat in what might be a preview to the eastern conference finals. Both the top contenders in the east made several changes to their roster this off-season. The Bulls signed Alex Caruso on a 4-years $36M deal, something his former team the Lakers outright refused to give him.

If one had to describe Caruso in one word, it would be unique. Though he might not score the ball on many occasions, he continues to impact both ends of the floor. Coming off the bench, the Bulls point guard is averaging 7.7 PPG and 2.4 SPG this season.

He might have the size of a Nikola Jokic. However, Caruso does exhibit some mindboggling athleticism. The 27-year old can throw the hammer down and dish out some incredible assists. One of the most recent examples is his recent poster dunk on P.J. Tucker.

Caruso’s recent dunk on Tucker had Lakers fans on Twitter requesting him to return to LA. The point guard had fans on their feet in the United Center.

P.J Tucker, get up or get out of the way.

The Carushow performs a phenomenal dunk on Tucker, one of the elite defenders in the league. NBA Twitter can’t get enough of their GOAT. This is not the first time Caruso posterized the Heat forward. The former Lakers guard has Tucker’s number.

ALEX CARUSO WITH THE POSTER pic.twitter.com/pqd0VTf3D5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2021

Why is he not wearing #23? — Rob (@Robert_Tatum5) November 28, 2021

Caruso everytime he sees a backdoor cut pic.twitter.com/vEOJWKiRwF — Ben Kaput (@KaputBen) November 28, 2021

Not the first time against Tucker lol pic.twitter.com/RVdlBGNBsQ — Maybe: David (@shishido15) November 28, 2021

Caruso owns Tucker — Nathan (@NTFCNathan) November 28, 2021

Alex looking at what he did to PJ Tucker pic.twitter.com/pt3VrpGaLc — Ben Kaput (@KaputBen) November 28, 2021

Future Laker — MONK FANATIC (@therealselena23) November 28, 2021

Great minds think alike — LeGOAT Fan ➐ (@hayescarroll_) November 28, 2021

The #Lakers 10-11 since losing this guy — thecscollector (@thecscollector) November 28, 2021

Lebron regretting letting him go by the day — AKP (4-7) (@akpadilla178) November 28, 2021

Caruso is a beast!! And underrated! — Jack Love (@LovelyJeck1) November 28, 2021

Lakers really let him go lmaoooo — Ayo Dosunmu Fan Club (@AyoDosFanClub) November 28, 2021

Better than all of Lebrons dunks. — Jamal (17 – 2) (3 – 7) (@HatingJamal) November 28, 2021

come back to the lakers — ²³☄️ (@BronGotGame) November 28, 2021

Yeah Lebron needs someone to lead the team — Sebastian Marshall (@seabassmarsh69) November 28, 2021

Better than Westbrick — ❄️ (@Stephx4kt) November 28, 2021

caruso said the bron & pelinka wiill pay for their sins — (@itsjustTaj_) November 28, 2021

It would not be wrong to say that the Bulls have turned out to be the surprise package of this season. The revamped roster boasting Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso is a big threat in the east.