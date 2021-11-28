“Anthony Edwards should be in the dunk contest already!”: NBA Twitter goes wild as young star shows off his bounce once again with a crazy windmill dunk against the 76ers

Minnesota Timberwolves rising star Anthony Edwards put on a show with a wild windmill dunk in transition against the Philadelphia Sixers.

Anthony Edwards has been exceptional this season, averaging an impressive 22.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this year. The former first overall pick has elevated his game to the next level in just his sophomore season.

In fact, one of his major advantages is his athleticism, which he continues to showcase on a nightly basis. We all remember his iconic dunk over Yuta Watanabe last season. Check out the dunk here:

However, on this occasion, the victim turned to be the Philadelphia Sixers. After playing the passing the lines and getting a steal, the 20-year-old goes on to throw an insane windmill dunk in transition. Check out the clip here:

Ant made this windmill jam look too easy pic.twitter.com/4H1mYhRZMW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 27, 2021

Sheesh! He had enough airtime any Olympian high jumper would be proud of. The dunk set NBA Twitter on fire and sent them into an absolute frenzy.

NBA Twitter goes crazy after Anthony Edwards’ windmill dunk.

Anthony Edwards has an impressive compilation of dunks throughout his short NBA tenure. It seems like he can add to the collection with his recent windmill dunk against the 76ers.

The 20-year-old guard’s dunk sent NBA Twitter into an absolute frenzy, with many even saying that he should be part of the dunk contest this year. Check out a few reactions here:

Need to see him ina dunk contest ngl — ☃️ (@HatingTyy) November 27, 2021

I could watch him dunk all day — Hopeful Knicks Fan (@hopefulknick) November 27, 2021

Best dunker in the NBA I’m afraid — (@FanMahome) November 27, 2021

Everyone and their grandmother know Anthony Edwards has bounce. Moreover, it would be interesting to see him go up against the other highflyers in the league in a dunk contest.

With the dunk contest losing popularity over the years, his inclusion will certainly make it a fun watch this year around.