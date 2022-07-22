Kevin Durant hilariously trolls fan asking him to highlight ‘$10 million plus philanthropy’ to rectify his image

Kevin Durant is a fiend on Twitter. He always has the perfect reply to everything, and that trend didn’t stop when a fan tried to help him out.

Durant has been catching a lot of flak recently with all the drama the Brooklyn Nets have gone through. After rumors that Kyrie Irving would leave the team, the star point guard surprisingly opted in to his player option, wanting to stick it out in Brooklyn.

Things seemed to stabilize in Brooklyn after that move. It looked like Kyrie was ready to make it work with KD and Ben Simmons for at least another year.

However, Durant spoiled all those plans when he requested a trade from the team. Plans then started to emerge about shopping Kyrie Irving as well and blowing the entire team up.

Durant already had gained a bad reputation from joining the Golden State Warriors in 2016, but this request pushed his reputation down even further.

Trade talks around Kevin Durant have ‘slowed to a trickle,’ per @WindhorstESPN The Nets ‘are not aggressively’ reaching out to teams pic.twitter.com/NkYbvKxDsF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 20, 2022

Kevin Durant takes a dig at a fan looking to help him

Twitter is a sacred place for Kevin Durant. He’s found ways to ruin people before with as few as four to five words. Durant’s trend continued recently.

A fan reached out to him, offering help to fix Durant’s negative image by highlighting some of his philanthropic work which doesn’t get much attention. Durant prompty told the ‘kid’ to beat it.

Lol what u gonna fix my g? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 22, 2022

Beat it kid lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 22, 2022

Yikes. Even when you’re trying to help Durant out, you might just fall victim to his vicious Twitter trolls. However, this fan may have been getting at something.

Durant does a lot of charitable work through his organization, the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation, and oftentimes, it doesn’t get highlighted in the media.

He’s donated $10 million to help children in his native town help attend college in a partnership with Prince George’s County Public Schools and College Track, an after school program that helps disadvantaged kids get into college.

Durant has also given $1 million to the Red Cross for tornado relief, another $1 million to fight social justice, and he donated $3 million to the University of Texas, his Alma mater, to help their basketball program.

