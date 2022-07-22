“Batman vs. LeBron James!”: NBA Twitter collectively implodes as 6’6″ Lakers superstar appears in Super Smash Bros.-esque video-game

LeBron James starred in Warner Brothers’ Space Jam 2. Now he finds himself in the MultiVersus game and NBA Twitter can’t hold back!

King James has evolved into more than just a basketball superstar. He may have started off as one when he was drafted in 2003, but now he is a great many things.

He is a father, businessman, activist, and influencer. In fact, LeBron James very recently added another thing to that list, when he became an actor in Space Jam 2 or Space Jam: A New Legacy.

James found great success in Hollywood. Especially considering the movie grossed over $163 million worldwide!

Happy 1st Anniversary of the movie, “Space Jam 2: A New Legacy”! It’s one of my favorite movies from last year in 2021! 🥳🎉🎊🎥🎬🎞 (💬) Comment down below if you have seen this movie or who’s your favorite character? #spacejam #spacejam2 #spacejamanewlegacy #lebronjames pic.twitter.com/MjLPJqtWT8 — Mariah (@TMNTFAN397) July 16, 2022

The partnership between WB and LeBron has been fantastic, and it looks all set to continue, as the Lakers star joins the roster of characters in the company’s MultiVersus game.

NBA Twitter reacts as LeBron James joins Batman in Warner Brothers’ MultiVersus video game

One of the most iconic scenes in WB’s Space Jam: A New Legacy movie, is when LeBron James is pitched the idea of possibly facing Batman in a fight.

It looks like this idea has now been made into a reality. Four-time Champion, Four-time MVP, and 18-time All-Star, King James has been added to Warner Brothers’ MultiVersus video game.

NBA Twitter has had a field day with it, as many fans have had mixed reactions to LeBron’s inclusion in the game.

Lebron Multiversus appearances- 1

MJ Multiversus appearances- 0

The 🐐 debate is over 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/r25CGXUWU2 — Bob Odenkirk Enjoyer (@RyderReviews420) July 22, 2022

It’s time to team up with the 🐐 – LeBron slams into MultiVersus July 26! #MultiVersus #SDCC pic.twitter.com/c9C4LMHSEH — MultiVersus (@multiversus) July 22, 2022

YOU CAN LITERALLY DUNK ON PEOPLE https://t.co/Ft3e2S2uQm — Wammu 😵‍💫 (@FaygoFinesse) July 22, 2022

Having LeBron in the game is a surefire way to get the basketball and involved in the sport. Nevertheless, this could just be the beginning of a fruitful relationship between Bron and the Brothers.

