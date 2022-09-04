Kevin Durant honours his Aunt Pearl every single year – This season is no different with the KD 15 sneaker line

Kevin Durant loves his mom – and his late Aunt Pearl.

With the latest version of his signature kicks, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will have honoured his late aunt for 11 years in a row. KD has not been vocal about his personal life, except for the occasional twitter barrage, but one thing he let the world know is how much his aunt meant to him. Ever since the KD 4, she has had one shoe every year.

The Nike KD 15 is primarily made in the signature Pink colour blocking with details giving the nod to his Aunt Pearl and the robe she mostly wore. Made with different materials, the KD Aunt Pearl is more geared toward lifestyle wear. The proceeds from the sales of this very special pair will go to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

Aunt Pearl has pink roses, with a marbled effect throughout the sneaker. Every signature shoe is slightly modified to fit this idea, and the KD 15 is no different. Almost all athletes release colourways they think are cool, but this one means a lot to someone so reserved. Durant lost his aunt 22 years ago through lung cancer, and he’s been honouring her ever since.

Kevin Durant deserves more respect – not everything is tangible to everyone

Fans and “analysts” should understand that money does not make people emotionless. On the contrary, it makes them a lot more susceptible to their emotions. Just because they get paid in the millions, they are not supposed to swallow everything and play through suffering. “Tough Love” did not work, it just made a bunch of self-righteous know-it-alls who think they know more about someone’s situation.

Durant is so much more than an athlete- he is a human. Stephan A Smith and Skip Bayless talk like they’ve done nothing but great things in life while sitting on their comfortable chairs in an AC room deriding hard-working people. The senior citizen couple has a combined age of a Galapagos turtle but thinks they are better than someone who’s spent their life working for what they’re earning right now.

2 championships, MVPs multiple All-Star selections, and the media still hates him. He doesn’t care though, because he’s God.

