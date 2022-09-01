Former Nets coach calls Kevin Durant ‘egoless’ despite constant self-comparisons to God

Kevin Durant calls himself a God but Amar’e Stoudemire claims both him and Nets head coach, Steve Nash, are egoless.

Kevin Durant produced quite the riveting summer for the entirety of the NBA since the end of June up until mid-August. After getting swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round, the 2x Finals MVP seemed to have had enough after mere two full seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, demanding a trade away from Joe Tsai and company.

For nearly 2 months, the Nets held KD ‘hostage’ and asked teams around the league for an ungodly package that was surrounded by draft capital and a young All-Star. Teams like the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies were in the race despite Durant listing off 2022’s top seeds in each conference [Suns and Heat] as his preferred destinations.

The best package available to the Nets was perhaps one that got them a man who has been in trade rumors to acquire the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis in the past: Jaylen Brown. When all else failed, Kevin Durant decided to let it be known through his team that he wanted both Sean Marks and Steve Nash fired.

Of course, he had no leverage whatsoever as the Nets signed him to a 4 year/ $198 million contract in August of 2021.

Also read: $90M Kyrie Irving felt ‘uncomfortable’ playing alongside Kevin Durant and LeBron James

Kevin Durant gets called egoless by former Nets coach.

As it stands today, both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will be looking to run it back in Brooklyn with no such firings in the front office taking place, as per the Nets. It truly was surprising that Durant asked for Nash to be fired considering the fact that the two built a great relationship with one another in Golden State.

One of Nash’s first move as the Nets bench boss in 2020 was to bring on his mid to late 2000s roll man, Amar’e Stoudemire as a coach. After spending two seasons there however, he’s decided to step away from coaching as he would not be available on Fridays and Saturdays.

Amar’e, who’s spent over a decade with Steve Nash and the past few years with KD, recently went on SiriusXM radio and called both of them ‘egoless’.

“It’s always been ups and downs with coaches and star players” Former Nets Assistant Coach Amar’e Stoudemire is very confident things will be fine this season with Kevin Durant and Steve Nash #NetsWorld@AmareIsReal | @JumpShot8 | @LegsESPN pic.twitter.com/tI5697RSC9 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) September 1, 2022

Fans were surprised to say the least due to the fact that Kevin Durant has referred to himself as a God on multiple occasions, bringing into question how he could be egoless. Regardless, Stoudemire predicts the tandem will find a way to works things out in Brooklyn when the 2022-23 season commences.

Bro calls himself a god — Jarrett Alien 👽 (@JarrettAlien) September 1, 2022

Also read: “Just say you stopped watching when Tom Brady left”: Kevin Durant shuts down LeBron James’ close friend Cuffs The Legend for vicious take on Patriots