Kevin Durant Injury Update: What Did Suns Coach Mike Budenholzer Say About KD’s Calf Strain Progression?

Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar
Published

Kevin Durant

Nov 8, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts to a foul call during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns started the 2024-25 season in fine form. The 36-year-old looked like a player in his prime years in the first nine games of the season, as he averaged 27.6 points on 55.3% shooting, including 42.9% from beyond the arc, and led his team to an 8-1 record. But just when the Suns finally began living up to their potential, Durant was bitten by the injury bug, and the team lost its way.

The veteran forward has missed his team’s last four games with a left calf strain that he suffered in their 114-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Without him on the court, the Suns have been abysmal and lost three of their four games, with their only win coming against the Utah Jazz, who sit at the foot of the Western Conference standings.

Durant was expected to be sidelined for two weeks, which prompted reporters to ask Suns’ head coach Mike Budenholzer in his post-game press conference, following their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, whether he’d return to action in their next game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He responded,

“Kevin’s been good. We’ve been in touch. His work ethic is kind of similar with rehab. He gets after it. He’s pushing to get back and be healthy as quick as he can. So everything directly from Kevin and the sports performance group, all positive.” 

The veteran head coach did not clarify whether Durant will suit up for their road game against the Timberwolves on Sunday. However, his comments suggest the forward will likely undergo a test before the game to determine whether he’s feeling healthy.

The two-time Finals MVP’s return would provide a massive boost, especially on the offensive end. Suns, who will be without Bradley Beal (calf)  and Grayson Allen (hamstring), desperately need their best scorer back on the court.

It is hard to predict whether Durant can recreate his early season success but not far-fetched to expect it from the 14-time Al-Star.

