“Kevin Durant is probably staying with the Nets!”: Jerry West gets real on 6’10” star forward’s potential future amid rumors of Stephen Curry team-up

NBA great Jerry West weighs in with his two cents on the Kevin Durant trade saga, as he asks out of the Nets

Kevin Durant’s time with the Nets may finally be up… or is it?

With the man having 4 whole years left on his deal with Brooklyn, frankly, the only leverage he has, is that he is a superstar. And even that, in this situation, isn’t exactly the most useful thing to weigh over an NBA franchise.

However, even with all this being given though, the franchise seems to be giving some genuine effort towards fulfilling Durantula’s request for this offseason. But, will he really be able to leave?

The logo and NBA legend Jerry West recently revealed his thoughts on just this topic. And well, let’s just say the player isn’t going to love his prediction.

Jerry West believes Kevin Durant will not be traded away by the Brooklyn Nets, despite request

Jerry West isn’t just an NBA great. Since he has worked with several different franchises in the modern era, he is also a bit of an Insider now.

With all that in mind, his opinion on this matters quite a bit. And well, here is what he had to say.

“My best guess…he’s not going to be traded. You can’t give enough to get a guy like [Kevin Durant]” Jerry West doesn’t think the Nets will be trading KD #NetsWorld@termineradio | @jumpshot8 pic.twitter.com/8fYzr78Ehd — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 13, 2022

We have to be honest here, this does seem to be the likeliest scenario.

Still, this is the NBA. Anything can happen here.

