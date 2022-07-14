“LeBron James is a youthful father but I’m cool too!”: $1 billion worth Savannah James and ‘The King’ on how they looked to parent Bronny James and Bryce Maximus

Savannah James described her parenting style in contract to LeBron James’ in regards to both Bronny and Bryce Maximus.

LeBron James is finally getting his wish of both his sons indulging in the game of basketball. A recent interview featuring both him and Savannah James hilariously showed the contrast between what she wants for her sons and what the 4x NBA champ wants for their sons.

“I want Bronny to be happy and find happiness in whatever it is he does,” said Savannah. LeBron on the other hand, came in with brutal honesty and simply said, “I want him to get to the NBA. I want to be on the court with him.”

With the way both Bronny and now Bryce Maximus have been playing in high school, it’s safe to say that they will have quite the shot at making it to the league. And of course, with Savannah wanting them to happy, it sure does look like that is the case.

Also read: LeBron James ripped Mario Chalmers for $50,000 on an inflight poker game during their Miami Heat days reveals Dwyane Wade

Savannah James on her parenting style in comparison to LeBron James’.

Parents usually don’t have to play strict roles in their family dynamic. Having one parent be the easy going one on a particular day and having that same parent be the disciplinarian on another sounds like quite the healthy family lifestyle.

Seems as though this is what the James family practices and at least practiced back in 2010. Savannah James was interviewed by Harper’s Bazaar back when LeBron James made his move from Cleveland to Miami. Here, she would be asked a bevy of questions regarding her new lifestyle and her children.

Also read: Claiming to have given LeBron James a haircut, 7-foot Shaquille O’Neal absolutely destroyed an aspiring actor’s hair

When discussing parenting styles, Savannah said, “He [LeBron] is a very youthful father, he plays with them as if he was their age. But I’m still a cool mom. I let them listen to Lady Gaga.”

When talking about the strenuous job that is motherhood, Savannah James also said, “Sometimes I’’ have my mother babysit because I need sleep.” Rightfully so as raising two boys at the time while in your 20s is no easy task.