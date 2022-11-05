Kevin Durant is Right Back Among NBA Trade Rumors As Teams Reportedly Prepare Trade Packages For Him Yet Again!

Nov 4, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets are looking more and more like a franchise in disarray. It’s quite obvious that things are not going their way.

A losing start, the firing of Steve Nash, the subsequent potential hiring of Ime Udoka, and the whole controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. “Not going their way” is an understatement.

With all the dysfunctionality surrounding the organization, many have started to wonder about Kevin Durant. Given how things are, some teams are interested in once again pursuing a trade for the superstar.

Reports suggest that teams are interested in revisiting a potential trade for Kevin Durant

The Nets are in trouble, there can be no denying that. The sheer amount of problems surrounding them is ridiculous.

So much so, that many believe this is the perfect opportunity for Kevin Durant to find a way out. According to ESPN reporter, Zach Lowe, teams are already showing interest in re-engaging in trade talks for the Slim Reaper.

Report: NBA teams ready to reengage on Kevin Durant trade talks with Brooklyn Nets https://t.co/R8bp06vVbG — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 5, 2022

Lowe explained on his podcast that while he does not expect a deal to happen overnight, he does believe teams are looking into the possibilities.

Durant, on one hand, seems to be purely focused on basketball. However, on the other hand, he may be keeping an eye on the rumor mill as well.

KD was keen on being traded to several teams including the Suns and the Heat

It is important to remember that KD had initially requested a trade in the off-season, with a list of teams he was interested in being traded to. Primary among them were the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat.

Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there’s no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

With the trade deadline approaching at a snail’s pace, it will be interesting to see how things unfold. Especially if things remain dicey in Brooklyn.

