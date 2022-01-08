Basketball

“Kevin Durant is the best player in the world… I’m just trying to get better”: Giannis Antetokounmpo praises the Nets’ MVP after handing him a 121-109 loss in Brooklyn

“Kevin Durant is the best player in the world... I’m just trying to get better”: Giannis Antetokounmpo praises the Nets' MVP after handing him a 121-109 loss in Brooklyn
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Usman Khawaja is now undroppable": Shane Warne lauds Usman Khawaja after his back to back centuries in Sydney Ashes 2021-22 test
Next Article
"Can't play better than Usman Khawaja": Michael Vaughan reacts to Usman Khawaja's twin centuries in Sydney Test
NBA Latest Post
“Kevin Durant is the best player in the world... I’m just trying to get better”: Giannis Antetokounmpo praises the Nets' MVP after handing him a 121-109 loss in Brooklyn
“Kevin Durant is the best player in the world… I’m just trying to get better”: Giannis Antetokounmpo praises the Nets’ MVP after handing him a 121-109 loss in Brooklyn

After breaking the Brooklyn Nets down, Giannis Antetokounmpo crowns Kevin Durant as the best player…