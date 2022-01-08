“Kevin Durant is the best player in the world... I’m just trying to get better”: Giannis Antetokounmpo praises the Nets' MVP after handing him a 121-109 loss in Brooklyn

After breaking the Brooklyn Nets down, Giannis Antetokounmpo crowns Kevin Durant as the best player in the league, admires him post-game.

The Milwaukee Bucks found themselves facing the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays on Friday, just after suffering two straight losses. The Nets should have been on a momentum-shifting form after their comeback victory against the Indiana Pacers in Kyrie Irving’s first game of the season. Nothing went their way in the home game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was back in the starting lineup after missing the last game against the Toronto Raptors, and Irving couldn’t play because the game was in New York.

Although Kevin Durant was at his MVP self again in the absence of his troublesome point guard, he couldn’t match the Greek Freak’s intensity in the game. The 2-time MVP authoritatively took the game away from the Brooklyn Nets. But after the game, he was all praises for the Brooklyn stalwart.

“Kevin Durant is the best in the world”: Giannis Antetokounmpo

While the Slim Reaper had a 29-points, 9-rebounds, and 7-assists game, he found it tough to get the Nets above the Bucks throughout the game. Even after getting into foul trouble and playing just 11 minutes in the 1st half, Giannis led the Bucks to a 121-109 victory, never even giving the Nets a chance to take the lead throughout the game.

The Bucks MVP candidate put up 31 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds in just 26 minutes tonight. After the game, he talked about the challenge that is Brooklyn Nets.

“I don’t take it personal,” Giannis said. “I just try to run my own race. Try to help my own team, try to make my own team great. Obviously, there’s a lot of excitement in the air when you play Brooklyn. But at the end of the day I go out there and try to enjoy the game.”

“KD is the best player in the world… he has showed it in the past, he’s showing it right now… I’m just trying to get better.” pic.twitter.com/iUmN38QwBj — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) January 8, 2022

The 2021 champion and Finals MVP also talked about KD, calling him the best player in the league.

“K.D. is the best player in the world, he’s showed it in the past, he’s showing it right now. I’m just trying to get better.”

By calling the Nets forward the best and beating him first in the Playoffs and being 2-0 up in the two games they have played this season, Giannis is indirectly calling himself the best in the business. Not many would disagree, though, if he’d be able to repeat last season’s exploits.