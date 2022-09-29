“Kevin Durant looks like he hates it in Brooklyn”: NBA Twitter reacts as Nets’ rookie wish KD for his 34th birthday

For his 34th birthday, Brooklyn Nets members forced their rookies to sing “happy birthday” to Kevin Durant.

Being an NBA player is an honour and privilege for many. However, being a rookie in one of the world’s most significant sporting leagues is tough. Of course, rookies have to earn their respect and their place in the league. The league has a long history of peculiar traditions and several funny anecdotes of various rookie duties and rituals. Even prodigies like LeBron James and Magic Johnson weren’t excused from these infamous tasks.

One of the rookie duties, which the vets really seem to enjoy, is making the youngsters sing “happy birthday” to the other players on the team on their birthday. Last year, we saw Cameron Thomas, Kessler Edwards, Raiquan Gray, and Marcus Zegarowski sing for Kevin Durant on his birthday.

Similarly, this year, the Brooklyn Nets rookies were forced to wish KD during the team’s huddle on practice day.

NBA Twitter reacts as Kevin Durant celebrates his 34th birthday at training campaign

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with various reactions.

Even though the Nets had their fair share of controversies throughout the offseason, the camp looks pretty happy with each others’ company.

Hopefully, this chemistry translates into the NY-based franchise lifting a championship.

