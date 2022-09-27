“Broke Up With My Wife Couple Times, We Still Married!”: Kevin Durant’s Nets Debacle Gets Broken Down by Markieff Morris

Markieff Morris hilariously compared what Kevin Durant and the Nets went through with how he handled his break up with his wife.

Kevin Durant was the talk of the 2022 offseason ever since h put in a trade request from the Brooklyn Nets at the end of June. Other than the Utah Jazz blowing their entire roster up, the KD trade rumors were what kept this past offseason even remotely fun.

Of course, as we all know by now, he rescinded his trade request and opted to stay in BKN after urging ownership to fire both the GM, Sean Marks, and the newly appointed head coach, Steve Nash.

In yesterday’s media day, Kevin Durant addressed his trade request and claimed he put it through because he felt the team wasn’t headed in the right direction with the right mentality. He was as committed as ever after signing a 4 year extension last summer but was ready to do so with that group of teammates.

Steve Nash talked about the trade request as well, stating him and KD go way back, which they do as Nash was with the Warriors when Durant was.

Markieff Morris on the Kevin Durant trade request.

The Brooklyn Nets have gotten even stronger as they added a perfect stretch 4 in Markieff Morris this past offseason. Nash does intend on using him as a 5 but either way, an incredibly floor spacer for the best shooting team in the NBA.

When asked about the Kevin Durant debacle from this past 2022 offseason, Markieff hilariously drew parallels to his own marriage to Thereza Wright Morris.

“That’s the NBA man. You break up with your girlfriend, you get back with her,” said the Morris twin. When asked by a reporter, “Does it work,” Markieff replied with, “I broke up with my wife a couple times, we’re still married. Sh*t works.”

“I broke up with my wife a couple times, we still married. S–t works.” Markieff Morris on Kevin Durant and the Nets 😂 pic.twitter.com/nFC2j4xSzH — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) September 27, 2022

Teams taking an unhappy player back most certainly has worked in the past. Most notably would have to be Scottie Pippen in 1997-98 when he held out from playing after Jerry Krause refused to renegotiate his contract with him. Pip eventually came back and the Bulls capped off a second 3-peat.

Comparing those Bulls with that chemistry to these Nets is laughable but on paper, this team has the potential to be a dynastic squad in these early to mid 2020s.

