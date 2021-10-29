“Kevin Durant needs James Harden the most amid Kyrie Irving’s absence”: Kendrick Perkins addresses Harden’s struggles with the new officiating and why the superstar needs to ease some pressure off KD 

Former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes Nets head coach Steve Nash has a role in James Harden being the poster boy of the NBA’s new officiating. Big Perk added that Kevin Durant needs Harden the most, especially in Kyrie Irving’s absence.

Nets star James Harden has been having a rough time finding his rhythm in the current season. Some of the reasons are coming off his prolonged hamstring injury and the NBA’s new officiating rules that prevent players from foul-baiting.

Harden, who has averaged a career of 8.7 free throw attempts, has averaged 3.0 attempts this season thus far. Though Harden has despised being the poster boy of the new rule change, his stats say something else.

Brooklyn Nets w/ KD+Harden on-court

(no Kyrie) Last season: 130.5 ORtg

This season: 95.6 ORtg (via @bballport) https://t.co/lRzwI6C8Xf — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) October 28, 2021

Harden had a rough start to the season, averaging 16.6 PPG on a 35.9% shooting from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line. The three-time scoring champion has been unable to provide aid to Kevin Durant on the offense. The Nets have a 2-3 record currently after falling to the Miami Heat.

Recently, Kendrick Perkins spoke about Durant needing Harden the most, especially in the absence of Irving. Nonetheless, Harden has been struggling to adapt to the NBA’s new officiating.

Kendrick Perkins talks about James Harden’s struggles with the new officiating and why Kevin Durant needs him the most.

Recently, former Celtics player and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins spoke about how the fans love the league’s new foul-baiting rules. Big Perk believed the new rules didn’t seem to affect Stephen Curry, Trae Young, and Kevin Durant.

However, Perkins agreed that Harden’s game has somewhat witnessed the brunt of the new rule changes. The ESPN analyst stated that it was not right to blame the officials solely for the new rules since the coaches did have a say on the matter.

Big Perk pointed out an example of Steve Nash being upset with the officials with regards to Trae Young trying to draw fouls in the last season. The Nets head coach was captured on camera, complaining to the referees saying, “That is not basketball.”

.@KendrickPerkins talks about what Kevin Durant needs during Kyrie’s absence 👀 “Kevin Durant needs [James Harden] the most especially with Kyrie Irving being out. And right now James Harden is just not there.” pic.twitter.com/p3oMOqXU3z — ESPN (@espn) October 28, 2021

The Nets, who were considered favorites to win the chip this year, are off to a rocky start this season. With Harden struggling from the field, the sole offensive pressure has shifted on KD.

“Kevin Durant needs (James Harden) the most especially with Kyrie Irving being out. And right now James Harden is just not there.”

There is no denying that Harden is one of the most prolific scorers the league has ever seen. However, he needs to work his way around the new rule changes.