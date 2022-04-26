“LeBron James and Kevin Durant won the same number of playoff games this year”: NBA analyst Nick Wright questions KD’s best player on the planet status

NBA analyst Nick Wright takes a shot at Kevin Durant, having a LeBron James comparison post the Nets getting swept in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.

A dreading nightmare that was on its way came true for the Nets fans on Monday night. Kevin Durant and co were swept 4-0 by the Boston Celtics. A championship contender at the start of the season, the Nets folded in front of the Cs, leading to an embarrassing first-round exit.

KD’s poor performance against the Celtics will most certainly hurt his case for the best player on the planet. Various reports that were favoring KD as the best player going into the 2021-22 season will have to now reflect on their analysis post the two-time champion’s recent debacle.

LeBron’s age 33, Year 15 playoff run:

Averaged 34-9-9 on 54%.

8 40 point games.

2 buzzer beaters.

45-8-7-4 in Rd. 1 G7.

46-11-9 & 35-15-9 in Gs 6 & 7 vs BOS in ECF.

51-8-8 in G1 of the Finals. Durant’s age 33, Year 15 playoff run:

Swept in Round 1. Shot 38%. 21 turnovers. — nick wright (@getnickwright) April 26, 2022

The notion of Durant having succeeded LeBron James will require many analysts and pundits to go back to the drawing board. KD had one of his career-worst performances against Jayson Tatum and co, shooting 38.6% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line, averaging 5.3 TPG.

With the Lakers failing to make the postseason and the Nets getting swept in the first round, Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright mocked Durant.

Kevin Durant and LeBron James have won the same no of playoff games this season.

With the Lakers failing to clinch a spot in the postseason, everyone was quick to disqualify James from the GOAT discussion. The four-time champion was at the receiving end of a lot of heat, despite being the best player on his team at age 37-years old and averaging 30+ PPG.

James is one of the most polarized athletes in American sports history, always under scrutiny. Despite his disappointing outing in the last two seasons, the Lakers MVP continues to be the most popular player. A generational athlete, James continues to defy all norms.

With KD being swept by the Cs in the first round, one would assume similar criticism towards the Nets superstar as James would receive had he been in the same position. Nonetheless, we all know the Slim Reaper has never cared about what people think of him.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant won the same number of playoff games this year. — nick wright (@getnickwright) April 26, 2022

With the playoffs getting interesting, we shall have a new best player by the end of June, the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry emerging as favorites.

With James and Durant out, and young stars like Tatum, Ja Morant, Trae Young, and Luka Doncic hoping to make a deep run. It is the beginning of a new era in the NBA.