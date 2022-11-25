Kevin Durant Once Mistakenly Dropped Marijuana on Camera When it was Illegal and Avoided a $10,000 Fine

Kevin Durant is few of the not-so-closeted supporters of marijuana among the superstars of a top sport in the States.

Over the years, The Slim Reaper has been openly accepting himself as being high, but it all started after he first dropped some of his stuff in public accidentally.

The $200 million worth man even escaped a fine of around $1,000-10,000 if caught with the illegal substance at that time.

When Kevin Durant dropped a box full of weed in public

Back when he was still playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder and was banking on scoring titles one season after another, a clip went viral on the internet where the 6ft 10” forward looked like he was coming out of a party or going to one and dropped something else that he has scored on earlier.



Although the incident was way before marijuana was legal in any way, shape, or form in the States and in the NBA, the Nets star was not looking much bothered about the blunder he committed, maybe because he was already high, or perhaps he really did not care much. Thankfully he didn’t face any legal action for the incident.

His bodyguard picked it up and KD behaved as if nothing happened. Well, that is how he could have played it the best. But, he didn’t ignore the question a few months back when he appeared in an interview with David Letterman.

A high KD once went to David Letterman’s interview

As big a celebrity as you might be, to be called upon by David Letterman for an interview is an honor in itself. But the 2x NBA champ and Finals MVP was confident enough to go to the show being high and even accepted the fact when Letterman threw a question at him.

“To me, it clears the distractions out of your brain a little bit,” Durant said, with a detail that he began smoking marijuana at the age of 22. “It settles you down. It’s like having a glass of wine.”

You must need to clear plenty of distractions when playing with Kyrie Irving. Now that the NBA is not testing players on marijuana anymore, safe to say Durant surely plays most games without any distractions.

