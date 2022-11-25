Kyrie Irving Silently Commits Great Act of Kindness, Visits and Donates $60,000 to Storied School in New York, as Former Student Reveals

Nov 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during a post game interview after a win over the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving is a brilliant, brilliant player. But, many feel that his thoughts on the more extra-curricular activities, at times make him more of a liability to any franchise he’s on. And frankly, there are instances where that is extremely hard to deny.

But, the NBA community can often forget the positive side of this streak of the man.

The fact that he feels so strongly about these issues means that he is always going to use his platform to raise awareness about it. And of course, he then proceeds to help in any way he can as well.

Recently though, it appears he got right to the second stage, choosing to do an extremely good deed, but with complete silence. And frankly, it is beyond admirable.

Kyrie Irving donates a whopping $60,000 to a Black Muslim School in New York

The past 2 months or so have been very difficult for Kyrie Irving.

While he absolutely made mistakes, some would say that the authorities took it too far with his punishment. And under those circumstances, it would be somewhat justified for him to feel a certain level of anger at the whole ordeal.

But apparently, even that wasn’t enough to stop him from doing a good deed. And recently, he did a damn good one.

The most admirable part about this is that fans didn’t hear a word about this from Kyrie Irving. No, instead, the man just seemed to quietly do his thing, visit the school, and just make everyone’s day.

A lot of eyes always follow the things Kyrie Irving does wrong in this world. We only hope his good deeds are just as acknowledged by the NBA community as well.

Is Kyrie Irving back with the Brooklyn Nets?

There may still be a plethora of rumors saying the Nets want to trade Kyrie Irving, but yes. Kyrie Irving is indeed back in the Brooklyn Nets line-up. And it couldn’t have been any sooner.

Fortunately for the franchise, things do slowly seem to be coming together. Ben Simmons has found himself again, and key role players such as Seth Curry have finally come back from injury.

However, to put it all together, this team desperately needs Kyrie Irving at his best.

And given the kind of player he is, we don’t suspect that will take too long.

