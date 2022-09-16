$50 million Charles Barkley’s hilarious confession on smoking pot 

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley gives his take on smoking pot, having host Jimmy Kimmel and the audience in splits.

One of the most endearing NBA personalities, Charles Barkley, is must-see television, given his bold demeanor and candid nature. The Chuckster accounts for one of the greats when we speak of all-time power forwards in the league, finding success in his off-court endeavors too.

The former MVP has revolutionalized the ways of sports broadcasting redefining sports analytics. Barkley is hugely popular for his stint on the award-winning show Inside the NBA. The Suns legend never hesitates to speak on anything, no matter how controversial the subject may be.

One such sensational topic is athletes smoking pot. Recently, we’ve seen the likes of Iman Shumpert and Montrezl Harrell land themselves in trouble with the airport authorities for the possession of marijuana. NBA isn’t the only league having its legal battles when concerned with cannabis, with NFL and MLB following suit.

Also read: “Son, you’re dumber than rocks”: Charles Barkley hilariously recalls his mom’s roasting session

It’s always interesting to get a veteran player’s take on this polarizing subject, even more, if the said party is Charles Barkley.

Charles Barkley narrates his hilarious experience with smoking pot.

While players like Allen Iverson and Kevin Durant continue to promote the benefits of we*d, Sir Charles fails to understand the hype. During a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, the eleven-time All-Star spoke about his hilarious experience of smoking cannabis.

“I’ve smoked pit 5-times in my life at the most, and all it made me do was eat potato chips,” said the Chuckster.

“I got friends who love it, ill admit that. It didn’t take me no place, it didn’t make me feel a type of way, I just wanted potato chips.”

I don’t judge other people but I don’t understand the fascination with pot.”

No matter what he does, Chuck never fails to entertain. There has never been a more honest public figure in the sports world than the former Suns forward. Boasting a $50 million net worth, Barkley has several investments under his name and is also seen on the award-winning show Inside the NBA.

Also read: “I do think LeBron James can be better than Michael Jordan”: Charles Barkley enamored by the King’s physical attributes