Basketball

“Next time I see Jerry West, imma give him a little sh*t about it!”: Kevin Durant has a hilarious plan for when he meets ‘The Godfather’ after taking his 22nd spot on the all-time scorers list

"Kevin Durant passes Jerry West on the all-time scoring list": The Slim Reaper takes the 22nd spot on top scorers list while leading Nets to a victory against Utah Jazz
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Royce O'Neale, you're too small!": Kevin Durant brings out the 'tiny' again as he leads Nets past Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Kevin Durant passes Jerry West on the all-time scoring list": The Slim Reaper takes the 22nd spot on top scorers list while leading Nets to a victory against Utah Jazz
“Next time I see Jerry West, imma give him a little sh*t about it!”: Kevin Durant has a hilarious plan for when he meets ‘The Godfather’ after taking his 22nd spot on the all-time scorers list

Kevin Durant takes the 22nd spot on the all-time scoring list from Jerry West, does…