Kevin Durant Poses with IShowSpeed and Logan Paul to Promote Prime

As many predicted, Kevin Durant has joined another star-studded roster this offseason. No, we aren’t talking of the USA Men’s Basketball Team headed to the Paris Olympics. The two-time Finals MVP has signed a deal to become the new brand ambassador of YouTube sensations KSI and Logan Paul’s brand Prime Hydration.

Durant and the brand announced the collaboration with a photoshoot featuring the former MVP. Logan Paul, and popular streamer IShowSpeed were also present in the promotion. The Phoenix Suns superstar is getting his own special edition flavor set to launch ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Durant signing with Prime Hydration marks the end of his 17-year association with Gatorade. He signed with the brand in 2007 and was the first NBA rookie to sign an endorsement deal with the company. Durant’s 17-year association with Gatorade was the longest he had stayed with any brand. However, he’s now moving on to greener pastures with Prime Hydration.

Durant is perhaps the only NBA star deserving of an Olympics edition drink. The 35-year-old is heading to his fourth straight Summer Olympics, joining Carmelo Anthony as the only other US Men’s Basketball Team player to achieve the feat in this millennium.

The Prime Drink allocated for KD will be wreathed in Team USA Colors.

Durant is looking to create history in Paris. The veteran forward is currently tied with Anthony with three gold medals, the most ever for a men’s player. If the US Men’s Basketball Team captured gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics, the Suns superstar will become the first male basketball player to win the event four times.

Durant is not only looking to win gold but he’s aiming to do it dominantly. In a Boardroom interview, the former MVP said,

“I want to really make a statement on how dominant our players are. Like 40, 50-point wins. I want to do that… I’m trying to be responsible and have a real role and I know that’s going to come from the work I put in practice and all of that stuff.”

His desire likely stems from an inexperienced Team USA’s embarrassing 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign, where they finished fourth. Durant wasn’t part of the roster but was seemingly incensed about the jibes the nation received following their underwhelming performance.

The 2024 Team USA roster is among the strongest the nation has ever fielded. So things are looking up for KD and Team USA.