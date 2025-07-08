Kevin Durant Praises Tyrese Haliburton’s Most Overlooked Strength in Building Pacers’ Team Chemistry

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives to the basket past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second quarter during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant may be a top star in the NBA, but the former MVP is enjoying the league’s trend of role player breakouts. KD believes the best way to maximize talent is by allowing players to play their own game. On a recent episode of LeBron James and Steve Nash’s Mind the Game podcast, Durant shouted out Obi Toppin and Aaron Nesmith, two of the more unheralded names on the Indiana Pacers, who stepped up when their games weren’t restricted.

While the individual talents obviously play a huge role in keeping things sailing smoothly, Steve Nash credited head coach Rick Carlisle for being a steadying presence for the Pacers. The 65-year-old was already a champion coach before rejoining Indiana, but his adaptability in his current stint with the team was especially appreciated by the Mind the Game crew.

Carlisle has built an identity with this Pacers squad, one that couldn’t have been created without allowing his players freedom on the court, according to Nash. LeBron James pointed out that none of Indiana’s role players attempt to work against their strengths. They simply play their roles and star in them.

“That’s empowerment from the coaching staff, but it’s also empowerment from you as individual,” James said. “A coaching staff can give you some freedom, but a coaching staff can also pull that s**t back if you ain’t doing what the h**l you supposed to be doing. If you ain’t earning it. You making me look bad now. Like I can’t do that.”

Durant echoed James and Nash’s praise of Indy, lauding the team’s engine, Tyrese Haliburton. “What I love about Indy too, and what I think is an underrated factor, like Tyrese kicks the ball ahead,” the Rockets forward pointed out. “He doesn’t dribble cross halfcourt every time … The center hand him the ball, he kicking it ahead no matter who it is.”

The 15-time All-Star believes Hali’s natural ability to make cross-court passes is a crucial factor in the Pacers’ offensive success. Durant feels that if a starting point guard can’t effectively push the ball up the court, their team’s chances of contending are slim.

“There’s way more pressure when he’s not kicking that ball ahead,” Durant continued. “So when you kicking it ahead to Siakam, and he coming downhill on whoever. You kicking it to Obi Toppin downhill, now he dribble-handoff to Aaron Nesmith out the corner. So that kick ahead for them is a big reason why I feel like they been so connected as a group.”

The Mind the Game crew agreed that Haliburton doesn’t waste any movements on the court. Nash claimed that if the All-Star playmaker sees a defender leaning the wrong way, he won’t hesitate to take advantage with a cross-court bullet pass. Meanwhile, KD continued to gush about Hali’s advantageous offensive play style.

“Just efficient. Like all his moves just seem efficient,” Durant added. “He doesn’t turn the ball over. He don’t shoot bad shots. I think he could be more aggressive too to score the ball sometimes … Just their connectivity is based a lot on just moving the ball. Simple plays like you said.”

We likely won’t see Tyrese Haliburton back on the court until the 2026-27 season. But given the 25-year-old’s relentless determination to deliver Indiana its first NBA Championship, expect him to return slinging full-court passes like he never missed a beat.