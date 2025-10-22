Kendrick Perkins Explains Why Kevin Durant Is So Dangerous With the Rockets

Oct 21, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) smiles after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Paycom Center. | Credits- Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Ahead of the NBA tipoff, a battle between the Houston Rockets and defending champs Oklahoma City Thunder, Kevin Durant looked like a changed man. After joining the Rockets over the summer and signing a new deal with the franchise, Durant looks hungrier than ever to succeed, with Kendrick Perkins even claiming that he’s happier than ever before.

Advertisement

In his usual funny self, Perkins described it by saying, “I ain’t seen KD this happy since Moby Dick was a goldfish.” And that’s good news for the Rockets, who, after a gut-wrenching series loss to the Warriors in the playoffs last season, were desperate for a player of Durant’s caliber — a future Hall of Famer with championship experience.

According to Perkins, this addition should also worry other teams in the NBA. The fact that Durant is happy spells trouble for his opponents across the league.

“Think about it. Kevin Durant is happy. That is scary for the league. This is the best situation he’s been in since he left the Golden State Warriors,” claimed Perk.

Durant has seemed noticeably more chipper as a member of the Rockets. That said, we’re only on day one of the 2025–26 NBA season. It will be interesting to see if that happiness holds up as the season goes on, especially if it takes time for the Rockets to settle in. But Perk wasn’t shy about doubling down on his comments and explaining himself further.

“For the first time he can go out there and play the game of basketball. He has a head coach in Ime Udoka that he respects. He thinks very highly of him,” he continued.

“He also has a Top 5 Center in Alperen Sengun in my opinion. Amen Thompson, a generational talent. There is nothing lacking on this roster,” added Perkins.

Sengun being considered a top-five center may be up for debate, but he is wickedly talented and will be a solid big man for KD to play off. The one thing that spoiled the party for Rockets fans is the unfortunate season-ending injury to Fred VanVleet. Perkins, however, isn’t too concerned.

“I know Fred VanVleet is out. I understand what he brought to the table. But Jabari Smith, Tari Eason, Finney-Smith, all of those guys are going to make up in certain areas. They are loaded at the wing position. They [Rockets] are my favorite coming out of the West. I think they’re going to make a statement in OKC.”

The West will certainly be wild this season, so early wins will be of utmost importance for Durant and to Rockets. It could set the stage early for what is sure to be a big finish in 2026.