“Steph Curry, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James have 7!”: The Warriors superstar joins an exclusive club of players over 34

Steph Curry was in sizzling form tonight. His 31-point game put him in a very exclusive club consisting of Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Steph Curry continues to break records and create history. Tonight’s 31-point performance was his 7th after turning 34. Only two other players have a similar record. Who are they?

LeBron James and Michael Jordan, of course. The two most dominant players in basketball have always racked up mind-bending statistics over the years and it is no surprise to see that these two also have more than seven 30-point games after turning 34.

Incidentally, both Jordan and LeBron went on to win the championship after achieving this feat. They also won the Finals MVP award.

Steph Curry and the Warriors have a commanding 3-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks. Historically Curry has never won the Finals MVP and fans have long awaited this moment.

Also read: “Steph Curry heard all the Luka Doncic praise and he took it PERSONAL”: Kendrick Perkins backpedals on his favorites in the Warriors – Mavs series and gets torched by Dub Nation

Stephen Curry has his 7th 30-point game of the playoffs. Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the only players with that many 30-point games in a single postseason at age-34 or older. MJ and LeBron both won Finals MVP in the seasons they did this. pic.twitter.com/ISpcbZlqZc — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 23, 2022

Will Steph Curry win the Finals MVP this year?

As long as the Warriors are on this trajectory, they are the current title favorites. They simply have the depth and the arsenal to beat out any team.

Most importantly, Steph Curry is firing on all cylinders. We think this is his year to win the Finals MVP. As precedent has already been set, it is all up to Curry and the Warriors to live up to their expectations!

Stephen Curry Tonight: 31 Points

11 Assists

5 Rebounds

10/20 FG

5/10 3PT

6/6 FT

+19 Steph is 1 win away from his 6th career finals appearance Chef Curry is cooking and looking for the first ever WCF MVP Award pic.twitter.com/5RQKfV6xI5 — PlayoffsMuse (@PlayoffsMuse) May 23, 2022

Also read: “Dirk, LeBron, MJ, and Kobe are only players to have scored more than Stephen Curry in 4th Qs”: Warriors superstar is in the top-5 clutch Playoffs players of all time