Kevin Durant Sets The Record Straight, Claims Suns Were Committed To Be The Best Last Season Too

Although the Phoenix Suns put together a star-studded roster last season, they fell into mediocrity for much of the year. This raised questions about the players’ commitment to the franchise. Amid all this doubt, Kevin Durant stepped up to defend himself and his teammates. Durant’s response surfaced during his latest appearance on Arizona Sports at the Suns’ media day.

Dan Bickley, the co-host of the radio show, asked KD about players’ commitment. Bickley wanted to know what it takes for NBA players to dedicate themselves to something bigger than their individual goals. This question didn’t sit well with Durant. He took it as an insult to the players’ faithfulness to the Suns last season and replied,

“You saying we weren’t committed last year?”

Bickley quickly backtracked. He insisted on never questioning the loyalty of the players. He even clarified that he just wanted to hear Durant’s perspective on what commitment meant from a player’s point of view. Durant eventually understood where Bickley was coming from and explained that being dedicated to a franchise is part of a player’s job.

However, he admitted that there were times last season when the Suns’ roster wasn’t as committed to their collective goals as their opponents. Still, he felt the team gave their best effort and had good intentions.

“Part of the job is to be committed. That you don’t even have to question or ask when these guys come into the locker room. Sometimes it’s just not as good as your opponent… I think we tried our hardest to be the best version of ourselves every day… For the most part everybody had great intention on doing what’s best for the team.”

Although KD’s defensive stance raised a few eyebrows, his reaction was understandable.

Critics often label the 2x champion a turncoat in the NBA for representing four franchises in 17 years. He has always been sensitive to issues of integrity and commitment.

This became particularly evident when Bickley’s question touched on those aspects. At the same time, his acknowledgment of the Suns’ shortcomings last season pointed to the franchise’s room for improvement.

Can the Suns challenge for the championship?

The Suns’ offseason centered around re-signing and retaining most of last season’s roster. As a result, they kept their big three of KD, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker intact.

The franchise also brought back promising talents like Bol Bol, Josh Okogie, Royce O’Neale, and Damion Lee. They added depth with new faces such as Tyus Jones, Mason Plumlee, Oso Ighodaro, and Monte Morris.

However, the most significant change has been in their coaching staff. The Suns parted ways with last season’s head coach, Frank Vogel, and brought in Mike Budenholzer.

This move has excited the fans. After all, Budenholzer made a name for himself by defying the odds and leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a championship in 2021.

The Suns have the talent to replicate that success. But can they make it happen? Share your thoughts in the comments below.