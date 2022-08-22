Kevin Durant took 62 shots at ‘The Crawsover’ but was lauded for his 63 point outburst

Kevin Durant was originally drafted by the Seattle Supersonics. On his return to the city, KD scored a massive 63 points in a Pro-Am game!

The 2007 NBA draft is memorable for a variety of reasons. For starters, it was the draft where the Portland Trailblazers selected college sensation Greg Oden with the first pick.

Unfortunately, Oden’s NBA career was cut short due to injury. As such, the draft is best remembered as the one where the Trailblazers lost out on none other than Kevin Durant. KD would be selected immediately after Oden with the second overall pick.

The rest has been history, as the Slim Reaper has become one of the greatest to ever do it, winning two NBA championships, two Finals MVPs, a regular season MVP, 12 All-Star appearances, and 10 All-NBA selections.

Kevin Durant is top five ever. Base it on ability (that skill is only second to Kobe/Mike), the performances, 12 year run, combined with this resume. No player in NBA history has that arsenal at that size. He shined against the best competition possible. pic.twitter.com/kEPAi0g6IE — Ball Don’t Stop (@balldontstop) September 17, 2019

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes, Kevin Durant Joined a $33 Billion Cultural Leadership Fund alongside Black Millionaire Influencers and Athletes

It truly has been a Hall of Fame career for KD so far. However, he didn’t really get to play with the team who drafted him. As such, he made sure to ball out on his return to the city of Seattle.

Kevin Durant scores a massive 63 points at a Pro-Am game on his return to Seattle, the Emerald City

The Seattle Supersonics were a historic NBA franchise. The team wowed the NBA for a number of years and is credited with having great fans and having had some even greater players.

The likes of Spencer Haywood, Gary Payton, Shaun Kemp, and Ray Allen all had the honor of dawning the emerald jersey. However, the city was denied the possibility of watching what could have been their greatest star ever Kevin Durant.

A year after drafting KD, the franchise moved to Oklahoma. Nevertheless, Seattle is a special place for the two-time NBA Champion. And in 2013, he showed his appreciation at a Pro-Am game, scoring 63 points on his return to the city!

Kevin Durant put up an insane 62 SHOTS (32 3PA) in his return to Seattle. I would love to see LeBron take 50+ shots today. pic.twitter.com/5r53DCHZxI — David Astramskas (@Redapples2021) August 20, 2022

All fans can do now is wonder what could have been. There can be no denying just how special Durant would have been in the Emerald City.

Also Read: Kevin Durant’s ‘NFL version’ of $54.3 million Warriors contract comes to light after his ‘cousin’ makes preseason appearance