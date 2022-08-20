Kevin Durant’s ‘NFL version’ of $54.3 million Warriors contract comes to light after his ‘cousin’ makes preseason appearance

Kevin Durant is in the midst of a battle with the Nets, but he still has time to make jokes, this time about joining the NFL.

Durant has been catching a lot of flak recently with all the drama the Brooklyn Nets have gone through. After rumors that Kyrie Irving would leave the team, the star point guard surprisingly opted in to his player option, wanting to stick it out in Brooklyn.

Things seemed to stabilize in Brooklyn after that move. It looked like Kyrie was ready to make it work with KD and Ben Simmons for at least another year.

However, Durant spoiled all those plans when he requested a trade from the team. Plans then started to emerge about shopping Kyrie Irving as well and blowing the entire team up.

Durant already had gained a bad reputation from joining the Golden State Warriors in 2016, but this request pushed his reputation down even further.

Trade talks around Kevin Durant have ‘slowed to a trickle,’ per @WindhorstESPN The Nets ‘are not aggressively’ reaching out to teams pic.twitter.com/NkYbvKxDsF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 20, 2022

Kevin Durant jokes about the Rams ‘Durant’

Back in 2016, Kevin Durant rocked the NBA when he signed a two-year, $54.3 million deal with the Warriors. Golden State went 73-9 the year before and beat Durant’s Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.

Golden State became the most unstoppable team in the league for three years, winning two titles, and Durant became the villain of the league for ruining it.

After the Rams-Texans preseason game, the Nets star Tweeted out something pretty funny which resurfaced some of the older jokes.

Los Angeles selected defensive back Decobie Durant with the 142nd pick in the 20220 NFL draft. He made an appearance on TV during the game, and fans made sure that KD was aware. The Nets star had his own reply ready.

Somehow this is my cousin. Ima rams fan now https://t.co/55tmW7YESH — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 20, 2022

Fans were quick to point out Durant’s ‘next chapter.’

