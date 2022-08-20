Basketball

Kevin Durant’s ‘NFL version’ of $54.3 million Warriors contract comes to light after his ‘cousin’ makes preseason appearance

Kevin Durant's 'NFL version' of $54.3 million Warriors contract comes to light after his 'cousin' makes preseason appearance
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
6'6" Michael Jordan's Summer League footage shows why he could have easily been a ballerina
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Kevin Durant's 'NFL version' of $54.3 million Warriors contract comes to light after his 'cousin' makes preseason appearance
Kevin Durant’s ‘NFL version’ of $54.3 million Warriors contract comes to light after his ‘cousin’ makes preseason appearance

Kevin Durant is in the midst of a battle with the Nets, but he still…

NFL Latest News
Kevin Durant's 'NFL version' of $54.3 million Warriors contract comes to light after his 'cousin' makes preseason appearance
Kevin Durant’s ‘NFL version’ of $54.3 million Warriors contract comes to light after his ‘cousin’ makes preseason appearance

Kevin Durant is in the midst of a battle with the Nets, but he still…