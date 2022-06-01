‘Kevin Durant turned $1 million into $15 million by being Postmates’ biggest delivery guy’: How Nets star’s marketing campaign kicked things off for the $2.6 billion startup

Kevin Durant is one of the best basketball players in the world, and he’s also one of the richest with a series of major investments that he’s cashed in on.

The Nets star is facing a lot of heat and adversity, really for the first time in his career, after a disappointing end to the 2021-22 season. Early in the year, Durant and the Nets looked to be rolling right along to the East’s #1 seed.

This was despite the contentions with Kyrie Irving’s vaccine situation. As you probably know by now, Kyrie wasn’t active for the first half of the Nets’ season as the mayor of New York mandated players be vaccinated for games. While Irving was eligible for away games, the Nets didn’t want to activate him only for half their games.

It didn’t seem like it mattered at the start though as Harden and Durant looked deadly together. However, tensions eventually started to boil when KD went down with an injury forcing Harden to burden the offensive load by himself.

Eventually, the Nets had to trade him away to the 76ers for Ben Simmons who didn’t suit up for a single game with the team. Despite all that, the Nets still made the playoffs as the 7th seed, but they were promptly swept by a superior Boston Celtics team. Now, both Durant’s and Irving’s futures with the team are in question, and Durant has been criticized for not playing better against Boston.

Kevin Durant netted a $15 million profit from a $1 million investment in Postmates

Back in 2016, Kevin Durant made headlines for a lot of reasons. First and foremost, he made the decision that year to sign with the Golden State Warriors, turning the NBA world upside down.

However, there was something else Durant did then that flew under the radar. He decided to make a$1 million investment in Postmates after seeing the potential behind the brand.

He then proceeded to launch a marketing campaign for the company by personally riding around on a bicycle in New York, delivering shoes to people who ordered them through Postmates.

The campaign clearly worked as Durant was able to help the company grow to where they were acquired by Uber in 2020. That move netted Durant a clean $15 million.

That’s a crazy return for such a massive investment, but it shows how business savvy Durant may be. The Nets star has supposedly invested more than $40 million in various startups, hoping to earn a lot of money outside of his NBA contracts.

