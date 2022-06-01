Basketball

“Shaquille O’Neal, you just spent $9 million in a day, what about taxes?”: When the Lakers legend’s accountant educated him about taxes after he splurged his first-year salary

“Shaquille O’Neal, you just spent $9 million in a day, what about taxes?”: When Lakers legend’s accountant educated him about taxes after he splurged his whole first-year salary
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Iceman and Joey Tribbiani together in one video!"-Kimi Raikkonen and Matt LeBlanc's hilarious interaction in Lotus' promotional car launch video
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Shaquille O’Neal, you just spent $9 million in a day, what about taxes?”: When Lakers legend’s accountant educated him about taxes after he splurged his whole first-year salary
“Shaquille O’Neal, you just spent $9 million in a day, what about taxes?”: When the Lakers legend’s accountant educated him about taxes after he splurged his first-year salary

Back in 1996, Shaquille O’Neal signed the biggest contract at the time, however, splurged his…