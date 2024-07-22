Kevin Durant Uncharacteristically Thanks Fan for Supporting Him

Kevin Durant is infamous for getting into social media wars with NBA fans. He isn’t afraid of calling out his detractors for their critical comments. However, in a rare display of wholesomeness, Durant recently gave props to a fan for backing him before the Paris Olympics. It happened after KD’s video of practicing during the pre-Olympic Team USA training sessions started making rounds on social media.

Durant had been sidelined for the pre-Olympic exhibition games because of a calf injury. But a couple of days ago, he was cleared to practice. He did look in fine flow after returning to practice.

ClutchPoints uploaded a video of KD getting some shots up against his USA teammates with the caption, “Kevin Durant was getting BUCKETS in Team USA practice today.”

A user handle named ‘Kevin butler’ showed love to Durant’s elite skillset, quote-tweeting the post with the caption, “Thank you for your contributions to the game @KDTrey5”. Durant appreciated the support shown by the fan.

He replied, “Thank you for the support. Means alot”.

In the video, the two-time NBA Champion can be seen putting on a mid-range show, including some difficult turnaround jumpers and fadeaways over his former teammate Stephen Curry. Clearly, KD’s patented pull-up jumper was in full flow from all sides of the floor.

Thank you for the support. Means alot — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 22, 2024

His iso moves and baseline jumpers were also on point, indicating that he is indeed ready to aid Team USA’s quest of landing a Gold Medal.

There are more than enough Durant fans who show love to him regularly on social media, but he is usually seen responding to his detractors. That is why his positive response was indeed an exception.

We are talking about an athlete who goes at it against fans for the minutest of reasons. Once he was even exposed for using a burner account to defend himself on Twitter.

Kevin Durant’s burner controversy

It all began when Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors in 2016. Many fans called him a coward for leaving Russell Westbrook and Co. to join a rival team that had beaten his squad just a few months before. He was accused of taking the easy way out to win a title.

Since then, KD has been returning the animosity against him with interest to fans.

In 2017, it was publicly confirmed that he uses burner accounts to defend his legacy. Once he forgot to log out of his actual account, thinking he was still on his burner. He talked in third person about himself, pretending to be a fan defending KD for not having enough help in OKC.

Recently as well, he took shots at the fans for being from the working class. He has regularly made such “punch the clock” jokes to show that the fans blasting him are average Joes at best, who possess no knowledge about basketball.