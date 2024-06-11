Kevin Durant Urges Fans to Move On With Life to Deflect Unsolicited Advice

Apr 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts to a call against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

It seems like Kevin Durant and his critics can’t spend a day without going at it on social media. Durant’s engagement with his detractors has been sky-high, ever since he left for the Golden State Warriors in 2016. In the latest instance, Durant flamed a fan for giving him advice to change his career trajectory.

The X user suggested that KD should run it back with the Oklahoma City Thunder to reclaim his glory akin to LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers comeback in 2014, which culminated in the 2016 championship.

The fan wrote, “The only way KD can redeem his legacy is if he returns to the Thunder and wins them their first ever championship. LeBron style. Then all his sins will be forgiven. We good?@KDTrey5“.

The only way KD can redeem his legacy is if he returns to the Thunder and wins them their first ever championship. LeBron style. Then all his sins will be forgiven. We good? @KDTrey5 — Just Phil (@Philosfy) June 11, 2024

Durant took shots at the fan for being an ‘Average Joe’ and asked him to stop playing a divine being who passes judgment upon a person’s legacy. He prompted the fan to punch the clock rather than giving him unsolicited advice. The 2x Finals MVP wrote, “U ain’t god. Go get ready for work“.

U ain’t god. Go get ready for work — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 11, 2024

Another fascinating tale of Kevin Durant taking a social media user to cleaners for questioning his legacy and making decisions from him. The ghost of 2016 has continued to haunt Stephen Curry’s former running mate.

Why is there so much animosity towards KD?

In 2016, Kevin Durant left a stacked Oklahoma City Thunder roster to join an even more abundant Golden State Warriors that has been to two straight finals. Many fans were sour because the Warriors had defeated the Thunder in seven games during the 2016 WCF and KD looked at home with Dubs’ athletes after the series ended.

This gave way to prominent sports voices who felt that the perennial superstar was running from the challenge and wanted an easy ring. Despite winning two championships in which he was the best player, several NBA faithful don’t rate these titles highly.

Thus, this suggestion about him returning to Thunder and winning a ring there keeps coming back to the forefront. While the Thunder has a promising squad that finished as the #1 seed and made a Western Conference Semi-Finals run, KD’s return to Oklahoma City looks like a piped dream.