“Can You Shut The F**k Up”: Kevin Durant Goes On A Twitter Like Tirade When Asked To Justify His ‘Unhappiness’ In Phoenix

Over the past few years, NBA players have been accused and trolled for having burner accounts on X (formerly Twitter). And on top of the list of players who have been called out for using burner accounts is none other than Kevin Durant. Known for being active on X, today was no different as The Slim Reaper went on to like a series of tweets instead of lashing out with one of his own.

Advertisement

A Phoenix Suns fan account recently made some serious accusations regarding Kevin Durant. The tweet essentially claimed that KD was unhappy with the Suns and supposedly did not talk to his former head coach, Frank Vogel for a month.

“.@KDTrey5 why don’t you come out and speak on all this drama swirling around your name right now? Do you want to be traded? Did you really not talk to Vogel for a month? According to @stephenasmith you are “a problem” in Phoenix. Care to comment on any of this?”

The tweet also tagged veteran NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith as the source for painting Kevin Durant as the ‘Problem’ in the Suns locker room. The tweet may not have received a reply from KD but garnered a lot of attention from fans who stood up for their favorite player.

Usually, Kevin Durant is quick to snap back with quirky and witty replies of his own but instead of sending out tweets, Durant went on to like a series of replies by other fans that slammed the X user for making such wild claims.

One X user tweeted, “Ah yes he should address anytime someone feels the need to gossip about him and secondly who cares? The Suns season is over let it go already.”

Whereas another fan commented, “Can you shut the f**k up honestly ur annoying.”

Here are a few more tweets from fans on X.

Kevin Durant liking other people’s tweets instead of sending one out of his own may be his way of replying to the fan who decided to call out the Suns’ star. Using Stephen A. Smith as a source might’ve been a factor that held Durant back from sending out his response.

Also, a lot of fans went on to give their version of responses which KD might have felt were enough to get his message across as he is not obligated to share any information about himself to anyone.

Kevin Durant’s past battles on social media

Kevin Durant has often gotten involved in Twitter battles with fans and fan pages for a while now. While KD may not have replied to the tweet sent out by the Phoenix Suns fan page, the 13x All-Star has often voiced his opinions, concerns, and most importantly, his take on what fans have been discussing on X.

According to SportsIllustrated, Durant got into a virtual confrontation with a fan who claimed that NBA players like Joel Embiid won’t be able to average 30 points per game in the Euro League as opposed to the NBA.

“F— outta here lmao. Y’all are insane. — Bro nobody gonna take u serious talking like this man, u trying too hard to be different. — U just goin on a tangent now. U win brother. I hope u ordered that euroleague package to support them boys this year.”

These were some responses by Durant while going back and forth with the fan on X last year. So, let’s see if KD comes out with a response to all the accusations being thrown at him after a disappointing end to what seemed like a promising season.