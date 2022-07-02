“Kevin Durant was paid $41 million per season after a torn Achilles, and he’s STILL leaving!”: NBA Redditor brings up SHOCKING point about Nets star no one is talking about

NBA Redditor brings up a very serious point about Kevin Durant’s recent trade request to the Nets that nobody is talking about

Kevin Durant has finally decided that he’s done with the whole Nets soap opera. And, there aren’t many that really blame him for it.

At the end of the day, with James Harden pulling his shenanigans to get a move to the 76ers, and of course, Kyrie Irving being… Kyrie Irving, it’s hard to believe that the man put up with it all for as long as he did. And now of course, given the departures, even if Durant were to stay, it’d be hard pressed to say that this team would be a lock to win the 2023 NBA championship.

With all that in mind, so far, there are hardly, if any fans that really blame the man for demanding a trade. However, one NBA Redditor seems to see things a tad bit differently. And while his opinion may be just a tad bit extreme, there definitely is some merit to what was said.

Without any further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

NBA Redditor reminds everyone the risks and sacrifices the Nets had to make for Kevin Durant during his time in Brooklyn

And if we’re being honest, it’s hardly anything light.

Before we say anything else though, how about we first show you the text we’re talking about?

Here is what Reddit user runningman7000 had to say on their post.

“One thing people are overlooking with this KD drama. The Nets paid for a full season of recovery from his Achilles injury. For him to demand a trade after a season and a half

Not only was he signed to a max contract but also made the Nets sign an old a** Deandre Jordan along with Kyrie and then forcing them to gut their assets for James Harden who was about to become a FA.

The Nets did absolutely everything he asked for.”

Admittedly, not everything said here can be denied. Heck, when they took KD on, they paid him a whopping $41 million per season, before they signed him on for $194 million over 4 years, a contract that kicks in during this upcoming season.

While the post itself does paint a bit of a harsh picture of KD, it includes a lot of the truth as well.

At the end of the day though, the NBA is business. So, even if things played out exactly as shown in the post here, can you really blame Kevin Durant?

