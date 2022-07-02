“Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, you did enough against each other, let’s do it together”: Gilbert Arenas wants to see a monster team up between the two wantaway stars and the Lakers superstar

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving – the name on every single NBA fan’s mind right now. Where will they end up? We can only guess.

How do you turn a whole city against you in a matter of seconds? Request a trade 3 hours before the Free Agency window opens. That is what Kevin Durant did, and it was like a King Kong attack that wrecked the spirits of New York. His teammate Kyrie Irving also wants away, but he opted into his contract, and now causes a bigger headache for the Nets.

To make matters worse, they both want to ideally end up playing together wherever they go next. Few teams in the league can afford both these superstar divas right now, and one of them is the Los Angeles Lakers. With the odds of the Lakers winning the championship next season being halved, the bookies may know something that an ordinary fan might not.

Everybody, including Gilbert Arenas, wants to see a monumental team-up between the east and the west all-stars. The Lakers have the cap space because if they manage to bring both, Russell Westbrook is going to be included in that deal. Plus with a majority of the fringe players leaving, there is a lot of space left to sign two of the biggest names.

Last year the Lakers were touted for a finals run, but if this move happens for real, the league will surely be the top TRP grosser. LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and Kevin Durant. Is this the Olympics or a regular NBA season?

Kevin Durant wants to be on a contender – a singular playoff appearance with the Nets was enough to move back to the West

Gilbert Arenas likens this potential coming together with an interesting analogy – he calls the rivalry between these three the same as between Michael Jackson and Prince. The world was deprived of two of the biggest pop culture icons collaborating because they were always pitted against each other. He doesn’t want to see that happening in this case.

While it may seem like the Los Angeles Lakers would probably go 82-0 if the move materializes, the downfalls outweigh the positives. Everybody knows the talent of Kyrie, but the temperament, not so much. Every day would be a Dr Jeykll and Mr Hyde sitch, no one knowing which side of Kyrie would decide to wake up that day. Anthony Davis is almost always in street clothes, and Durant will want to leave again soon.

Also, secretly, Agent Zero would want to see the league that threw him out, go stale. What fun would the league be, if a team has to assemble 4 of the best players ever, to beat a 6’3 point guard Steph Curry? And the funny part is, he may very well beat them all.

Should the Lakers break every little piggy bank they own to sign these two stars? Only time will tell.

