“Kevin Durant, to be the first 7-footer to join forces with Homelander and Vought International?”: The Boys want the Brooklyn Nets superstar and nobody is surprised!

What timeline are we in? Kevin Durant is being recruited by Vought International as the first seven-footer to join forces with Homelander?

So, the trade rumors are swirling and it looks like everyone wants a piece of the pie. The pie being Kevin Durant. The seven-footer has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and the whole world is interested.

After three seasons of ups and downs, and a first-round sweep, the Brooklyn Nets’ star-studded partnership is set to call it quits. Kyrie Irving seemingly wants the West Coast sunshine and preferably would like to play alongside LeBron James.

This leaves the Slim Reaper in dire straits. His trade request is unusual but given the circumstance, it makes sense. He wants to win.

It is rare to see a player of Kevin Durant’s caliber available on the trade market and naturally, the whole world will take notice. So apart from American sports leagues, who else has taken note? Well, it looks as though, The Boys would like the Nets.

Who are “The Boys,” you ask? We are talking about Amazon Prime’s hit TV show The Boys, of course. The gory and maniacal show about estranged superheroes would like to pursue another disgruntled hero.

.@KDTrey5, we heard you’re looking for a new super team — how about the finest one ever assembled? DM us for more details. Cc: @wojespn pic.twitter.com/OSJMBP7O4q — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) July 1, 2022

Kevin Durant and Homelander? That would be a combination to worry about

Well, since we are taking a parodical turn, Kevin would fit right in with The Seven from The Boys. A band of misfits and dysfunctional superheroes coming together to achieve greatness, that sounds eerily familiar, (ahem! Brooklyn Nets, ahem!).

In addition, he would be the first seven-footer to join The Seven, pun intended. Wouldn’t that be brilliant for the world, two egomaniacal stars on the same squad? We kid.

As paradoxical as it may seem, Twitter is having fun with this. Accounts from all over the world are behind the KD sweepstakes and for once, we are relishing it.

Wherever Durant does eventually end up, we will be excited to see how he does and what it will mean for the league. In the meanwhile, enjoy the memes on Twitter.

