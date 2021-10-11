“Kevin Durant was really getting hyped with the Chinese fan”: When the Nets superstar shared an incredible moment with a fan in Shanghai

Back in 2017, ahead of the Warriors-Timberwolves game in Shanghai, Kevin Durant shared a rather hilarious moment with a Chinese fan.

Kevin Durant is one of the game’s greatest players. Ever since Durant set foot on the hardwood as a young 19-year-old, he was immediately considered to be one of the best players in the league. 12 seasons later, KD is one of the most prolific scorers to ever grace the NBA, putting himself amongst the likes of all-time greats like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

In the 13 seasons, he’s played so far, Durant has built up an impressive Hall-Of-Fame worthy resume – 11 All-Star appearances, 9 All-NBA selections, 4 Scoring titles, 2 NBA Championships, 2 Finals MVPs, 3 Olympic gold medals and even won the 2014 MVP honor.

Being one of the most gifted players the game has ever seen, Durant is popular on a global level. He has millions of fans from around the world, absolutely adoring his game. And during the course of his illustrious career, The Durantula has had several fan encounters. And one of the most memorable encounters occurred in Shanghai, China back in 2017 during his GSW days.

Kevin Durant and a fan got hyped up together in Shanghai

Back in 2017, the Warriors faced against the Minnesota Timberwolves for a preseason game in Shanghai, China. On that very trip, KD was seen getting hyped up with a fan. The two shared a hilarious moment where they were yelling, and shoving each other, getting the entire crowd pumped up.

Here, have a look at KD’s hilarious fan encounter.

Indeed it was a memory of a lifetime that the young Chinese fan won’t be forgetting any time soon.

Maybe it was exactly the motivation Durant needed before dominating the Timberwolves 142-110. While Stephen Curry was the top scorer with 40 points, KD had a solid 22 points outing on 52.9% shooting from the field.