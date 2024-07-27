Kevin Durant Will ‘Hopefully’ Make His Return to Team USA Against Serbia, Claims Steve Kerr

Team USA’s preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics was spotless, as they won all five exhibition games in the lead-up to their flight to France. However, Kevin Durant did not play a single minute due to a calf injury, leading to concerns about whether he’d play in their Olympic tournament opener against Serbia. But Steve Kerr has put those worries to rest.

Advertisement

The veteran head coach was asked about the forward’s availability for Team USA’s first game in Paris against Nikola Jokic and Co. Reporter Tim Reynolds revealed that Kerr was hopeful that Durant would play in the team’s tournament opener.

Steve Kerr says Kevin Durant “hopefully” plays tomorrow in Olympic opener against Serbia. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) July 27, 2024

The veteran forward has been practicing for the last week and a half but has been limited to one-on-one drills. He has seemingly recovered from his calf injury, but the coaching staff will not rush him back and will take every precaution to ensure he doesn’t reaggravate his calf issue.

His return will provide a massive boost to Team USA. They have won all five exhibition games, but haven’t been as dominant as most expected them to be. But Durant can change that, especially considering his Olympic record.

The three-time gold medalist has averaged 19.3 points per game in 22 games at the Summer Games, the most for any Team USA player. The veteran forward is eager to get back on the court and reportedly wasn’t too pleased with those casting doubts about whether he’d be fit to play.

Durant called out Brian Windhorst for doubting his return

Earlier this week, NBA insider Brian Windhorst claimed that Team USA could leave Durant on the bench for their Olympic opener against Serbia due to his calf injury. However, the veteran forward took it as a slight and reportedly let the veteran journalist know about it. Windhorst said,

“Kevin was not happy with me when he saw the TV report that I made a couple of days ago that I wasn’t sure he was gonna be able to reach all the steps in order to play against Serbia on Sunday that’s because he’s working very very hard to get back from this calf injury. Playing for the national team is extremely important to him.”

Durant’s absence was a massive concern for Team USA. However, he has seemingly recovered in time to suit up and play in their tournament opener. He’ll likely see limited action, but the coaches and his teammates will be ecstatic to see him back on the court.