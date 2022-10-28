“Kevin Durant’s 30 is Just 30”:  Isiah Thomas Addresses the Slim Reaper Having Worst Plus-Minus (-58) this Season

Pistons legend Isiah Thomas questions Kevin Durant’s lack of dominance despite putting up 30+ PPG.

Post a tumultuous off-season, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were finally on the same page. Despite all the controversies and negativity, the Joe Tsai team was considered a top contender in the east, given the talent and skill level on the roster.

Unfortunately, the Nets haven’t had the best start to their 2022-23 campaign despite the superstar duo of Durant and Irving putting up efficient numbers. Currently 1-3, Steve Nash and his crew rank 29th defensively, though having acquired a two-time All-NBA First Team Defensive in Ben Simmons.

Ben Simmons has 17 points and 14 fouls this season… He’s fouled out in 2/3 games he’s played in pic.twitter.com/048AWiNHs4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 25, 2022

Nonetheless, one cannot help but wonder about the Nets’ struggles despite Durant being a current top 10 scorer in the league. The four-time scoring champion’s 32.3 PPG on 52.4% shooting from the field fails to impact the bigger picture, something many fail to wrap their heads around.

During the preview of the Nets vs. Mavericks game, veteran point guard Isiah Thomas made an interesting observation, discussing KD having the lowest +/- so far.

Isiah Thomas raises his doubts over Kevin Durant’s dominance in a game.

One of the most elite scorers this league has ever seen, Durant brings a skill set to the game, whether it be his sniper-like abilities or the clutch gene. Many even regard the two-time champion as the best player on the planet.

It is ironic Durant’s high-scoring games have no impact on the outcome of the game. Recently, Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas shed light on how the 34-year-old lacked dominance.

“The thing that I’m noticing right away with Durant is that he used to get 30, and that meant he dominated the game. Now his 30 is just 30.”

“He used to get 30 and that meant he dominated the game. Now his 30 is just 30.” @IsiahThomas speaks on the impact of Kevin Durant’s plus-minus this season#CenterCourt | @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/n0QSz9gSum — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 27, 2022

Zeke does make a valid point, given the Nets’ inability to win games despite KD having a 30+ point performance.

The lack of defense on the Nets roster.

Defense wins championships, which doesn’t seem to be the case in Brooklyn, who solely focus on high scoring games. Quoting veteran NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith, who said the following on the Nets’ defense.

“They got a lot of talent, but they don’t have that girth,” Smith told co-panelist Kendrick Perkins.

“They don’t have somebody like Big Perk on their front line out there just to bang bodies and to hurt people if necessary.”

Stephen A Smith on The Brooklyn Nets loss “The Nets have length but Don’t have any girth/Big bodies Thoughts ? (H/t @espn) pic.twitter.com/28afMecYht — NetsKingdom 👑🗽 (@NetsKingdomAJ) October 20, 2022

Given we are only a handful of games into the season, Coach Nash needs to devise an effective defensive strategy, if he wishes to keep his job intact for the next season.

