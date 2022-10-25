Kevin Durant, Who Demanded Steve Nash Be Fired, Acknowledges Fans Trying To Recruit Him During Nets Loss To Grizzlies

Oct 19, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets talisman, Kevin Durant was being heavily recruited by a Memphis Grizzlies fan, in a hysterical moment.

The Memphis Grizzlies welcomed the Brooklyn Nets to the FedEx Forum last night. Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and co. kept the Nets’ ‘All-Star duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at bay, en route to a magnificent victory.

The Nets pair however, were phenomenal in their losing battle. Both men put up 35+ points (37 each) on an efficient night, yet they wound up being defeated. Perhaps the duo needs their teammates to provide some assistance, rather than burden the majority of the weight on their shoulders.

There was a humorous moment, while the players were in the midst of their warmup prior to the match kicking off when a Grizzlies supporter attempted to recruit Durant to Memphis.

“Come to Memphis, KD!” This Grizzlies fan was tryna recruit Durant 😂 (via sheri_hensley.pcb/IG) pic.twitter.com/CtR0Qg98V3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 25, 2022

The fan yelled-

“Come to Memphis KD. Come to Memphis. Come on baby. We want you.”

Funnily enough, the Grizz were actually in the mix when it came to the KD sweepstakes this past offseason. they weren’t a frontrunner but reports had stated they were at the very least interested.

Kevin Durant, following their appeals, just looked back at them and smiled. An amusing interaction to say the least.

Also read: “Kevin Durant Was Putting Shaquille O’Neal Numbers!”: Klay Thompson Defends Former Teammate Against ‘Bus Rider’ Accusations

Memphis Grizzlies’ triumph.

The fixture between the Nets and Grizzlies was nothing short of action-packed and electrifying. In sublime fashion, the young energetic Grizzlies walked away with a compelling victory, defending their home turf over veterans of the game.

Ja Morant went on to score a tremendous 38 points, whilst accumulating seven assists and eight rebounds. A near triple-double, which is now displaying a pattern every time the Grizzlies protagonist graces the floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA on ESPN (@nbaonespn)

Desmond Bane, on the other hand, went on to have a career night, racking up 38 points, whilst hitting the mark from three-point range, effortlessly. Bane shot 8/11 from beyond the arc, whilst accumulating seven assists, proving that he can spread the ball at an elite level all while being a distributor in the half court.

All in all, a good night for the Memphis roster, who seem to have stepped up a notch in their pursuit for NBA gold.

Also read: Despite Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Billionaire Joe Tsai Ranks Dead-Last In Season Ticket Sales For The Nets

Is Kevin Durant on the way out?!

Kevin Durant was looking for a way out this past summer from the Brooklyn Nets, even demanding Steve Nash and Sean Marks be fired. These differences have now been addressed. The franchise and the two-time NBA champion have now reconciled with either side shifting their focus onto an NBA title.

In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say. Story: https://t.co/W1voNf9MDC — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 8, 2022

However, with the surge in talent in the NBA, the depths and hurdles through which a franchise will have to go through to clinch the title, will be nothing short of grueling and onerous.

Could Durant be on the move the following summer, provided the Nets do not make the NBA Finals? As it appears, it would seem so.

Also read: “No. 7 Stands for Completion in the Bible”: Kevin Durant Explains Switching Jersey Numbers from #35 to #7 for the Brooklyn Nets