Kevin Durant’s 6th Man Role Does Not Irk Former NBA Player

Kevin Durant has been coming off the bench for Team USA ever since his return from injury. As one might expect, many have spoken out against head coach Steve Kerr for this decision. However, KD recently came out and backed his coach’s decision. Antonio Daniels had a rather interesting reaction to this.

During his time with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Daniels was asked to comment on Durant’s essentially being the sixth man for Team USA. In his response, the former NBA player simply said that if the Slim Reaper himself had no problem with it, why in the world should he?

“If Kevin Durant doesn’t have an issue with it, why would I? I’m not jumping on that camp… Kevin Durant is Kevin Durant. So, it’s like whether [he is] coming off the bench, or starting… no matter what, like, it is what it is with him.”

"I am not tripping on it unless they lose"@adaniels33 has no problem with Kevin Durant coming off the bench for Team USA…take a listen⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WaqQNgyRpE — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) August 2, 2024

Whether he is coming off the bench, or starting, he is going to play his game and do it brilliantly. In his comments defending Steve Kerr, he even said as much:

“That’s enough for me to just kind of lean on those times. You know, that’s what I thought about as I was coming in, just staying ready mentally, staying focused on what the game plan is. And when I come in, don’t make the game about myself”

As he later revealed, he has put away all ego with Team USA. Instead, he is ready to do whatever Coach Kerr asks of him.

“I told Coach (Kerr), whatever he needs from me, I’m willing to do anything and adapt to anything. So it’s always been fun trying to figure out new roles and just adapt to whatever the game tells you to do.” [per The Athletic]

It’s not just Durant, but all of Team USA that has seemed to adopt this attitude during the Olympics. And in the end, despite all the massive personalities on this roster, this may just be the biggest reason why they stand the best chance to come back with the Gold medal.