“Kevin Durant’s homophobic DM cost him $50,000!”: Anthony Edward’s ‘fine’ shows NBA’s leniency toward the community

The NBA’s approach toward the anti-LGBTQ community might tarnish its legacy. The fines for Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards show disregard.

The NBA’s policies are still very far behind the curve. While the association puts on a mask of progressiveness by releasing various statements that ally support minority groups, their actions tell us otherwise.

Sure the NBA is actually far more progressive than before. It is more forward-thinking. Things like crazy attire, tattoos, and hair color are no longer outlawed. The freedom of expression that players have been granted these days is far better than what they had back in the 20th century.

There is also a significant curbing of profanity. But the recent Anthony Edwards case is a bizarre one. After using homophobic slurs the severity of action against the Timberwolves superstar is less than expected.

And despite Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaking out against the young player, the NBA hasn’t taken a lot of action. But this brings to mind a similar incident from last year and why the NBA has not improved its defense against such agendas.

Anthony Edwards’ fine is $10,000 less than what Kevin Durant was fined for, and the causes are virtually the same

Just last year, even Kevin Durant made similar remarks. His case was against Michael Rappaport, an actor residing in the Bay Area. Kevin allegedly used homophobic and derogatory language against Michael and the NBA slapped a fine of $50,000.

The harshness of the language never came to light and thankfully, the fans didn’t get a chance to chastise Durant. The matter could have escalated significantly. But that is perhaps what should have happened.

In the case of Anthony Edwards, who publically used homophobic slurs, he was just fined a meager $40,000, a whole $10,000 less than the previous instance. Does it show that the NBA is taking a step backward? Or was it just Durant’s star power that provoked a bigger fine?

In any case, the league needs to be clear with its stance. If anyone is using slurs, they should receive harsher reprimands. A lesson in acceptance is important, moreover, they should choose a side to stand on.

