“I worry when Joel Embiid falls. No offense to Josh Giddey, but I could care less.”: Sixers’ commentator draws attention for his questionable comments in the game against OKC

Sixers’ commentator makes a questionable statement, as Joel Embiid has a very physical block against Josh Giddey at the end of the game

The Philadelphia 76ers bounced back pretty well from their loss against the Brooklyn Nets the other night. They took on the young Oklahoma City Thunder and won the contest 115-103. Seth Curry took a note from his brother Stephen Curry‘s book. Seth exploded for 23 1st Quarter points, making 6 3s, to propel the Sixers to an early lead.

Seth Curry just dropped 23 points in the first quarter Man hit 6 threes pic.twitter.com/UWGCIBu2z3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 24, 2021

Seth finished the game with 28 points, and 7 made 3s. Joel Embiid scored 22 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, and dished 6 assists. Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey scored 14 points each. For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and dished 8 assists. The Thunder rookie Josh Giddey got 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Sixers’ commentator makes a questionable comment regarding Joel Embiid and Josh Giddey

The Sixers, after a strong 1st quarter, couldn’t manage to pull away. The Thunder kept within striking range. During the 4th quarter, the Sixers were looking to wrap up the game and still had their starters out. The Thunder rookie, Josh Giddey saw a chance for an open dunk, and ran for it. Joel Embiid couldn’t let him get away with that, and ended up fouling the young guard.

The chase down block led to the guard getting pushed to the ground, and both Giddey and Embiid took a hard fall.

” …” Josh Giddey was on the receiving end of this bruising foul from Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/YvnafS8zFv — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) October 25, 2021

However, more than the block, it was the commentator’s statement that raised questions. He questioned the rookie for running fast breaks in the last minute. he also added,

“I just worry about when he(Joel Embiid) falls. No offense to Giddey, I could care less.”

This is not something any commentator should say, for any player. It doesn’t matter whether you’re rooting for a team or not, sportsman spirit is very important.