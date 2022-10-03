“Extremely Insensitive”: Vanessa Bryant, Who Won $16 Million Lawsuit, Once Made Rapper Apologize for Lyrics on Kobe Bryant’s Crash

Vanessa Bryant furiously lashed out at Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill for his song lyrics taking a dig at Kobe Bryant’s tragic crash.

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of Kobe Bryant, has definitely seen better days. Deeply in love with her husband, Mamba’s death has obviously left her hurt beyond measure.

But media or people deliberately adding to those woes makes it much harder for the mother of four daughters. Especially when people disrespect her late husband, Mrs. Bryant has every reason to get furious.

Meek mill apologized to Vanessa over his lyrics

In 2021, Philadelphia-based rapper Meek Mill faced Vanessa’s anger for the lyrics of his unreleased song. Titled ‘Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe),’ Meek’s song mentioned Kobe’s helicopter crash in an extremely nonchalant manner.

The lyrics in question read: “This bi**h I’m f**kin’ always tell me that she love but she ain’t ever showed me. Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe.”

Vanessa Bryant clapped back at Meek for the song. In her statement on Instagram, she called the rapper insensitive and disrespectful.

Vanessa: “Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period,” Bryant wrote. “I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.”

Frankly, Gianna’s mother has every right to be mad at Meek. In the tragic crash, she lost not just her husband but her daughter. He apologized to Vanessa for his lyrics:

“I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public. Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!”

Meek’s song was not only disrespectful but highly offensive. He clearly displayed insensitivity while writing it.

But Meek isn’t the only one who showed disrespect to Kobe after his crash.

Vanessa Bryant won long drawn legal battle against the LA County

On January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed in the Calabasas hills. The responders, mainly the Sheriff and fire department, took pictures of the deceased.

Vanessa Bryant alleged that the responders then shared those pictures around. She filed a lawsuit claiming that pictures were not taken for investigation purposes.

Vanessa Bryant is donating the entire $16 million judgment she won from LA County to a nonprofit organization that serves disadvantaged boys and girls in sport. pic.twitter.com/JqQUcQfnVk — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 26, 2022

In August of this year, she won the case. A Jury awarded Vanessa $16 million. They agreed that the responders had violated the privacy of Bryant’s family. Even Chris Chester, whose daughter and wife were in the crash, was also awarded $15 million.

